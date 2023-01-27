Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans waited outside Arrowhead for 24 hours to tailgate, hauled equipment in on foot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wow, Chiefs Kingdom. Fans showed up outside the gates of the lot to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. But the game doesn't start until 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and the gates to Arrowhead weren't scheduled to open until 1 p.m. The team...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes thanks the Chiefs trainer that got his ankle ready for the AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl in heroic fashion on Sunday with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes says he was only in the game thanks to his training staff. After suffering a...
KMBC.com
Over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, a county honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Arrowhead Stadium is where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls home, but in a state over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, there's a street that will make any Chiefs fan feel at home. South Jordan, Utah recently approved a street named after Mahomes.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KMBC.com
Live game updates: Chiefs battle the Bengals in their fifth-straight AFC Championship game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. No, you aren't experiencing déjà vu. After another year of NFL football and Kansas City finds its team right back at Arrowhead Stadium, hosting the Bengals, where last year's season ended in heartbreak.
KMBC.com
'Yeah. Deserved that.' Cincinnati mayor served steaming slice of humble pie after Chiefs AFC Championship win
CINCINNATI — Too far? Yeah, too far. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval was served a steaming slice of humble pie Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. While a little...
KMBC.com
Travis and Jason Kelce to become the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are set to make even more NFL history. The two All-Pro players will become the first brothers to face off against each other in a Super Bowl. John and Jim Harbaugh coached...
KMBC.com
Parkville business making sure Travis Kelce's iconic post-game quotes live on forever
PARKVILLE, Mo. — There was no shortage of memorable moments from Travis Kelce after last night's AFC Championship game. A local business is making sure those will live on forever. Inside White Farmhouse Flowers in Parkville, there’s Chiefs gear everywhere. "We have a lot of Chiefs t-shirts, and...
KMBC.com
'We always love it': For Kansas Citians young or old, Chiefs success brings everyone together
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Austin Dale has been waiting his whole life to see the Chiefs play in the Super Bowl. On Sunday, Austin turned 7-months-old and watched the Chiefs hard fought win in the AFC Championship game with his mom and dad Michelle and Chris. “During the game,...
KMBC.com
Report: Denver Broncos trade for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The AFC West is still trying to win an arms race with the Kansas City Chiefs. A new report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirms that the Denver Broncos are trading for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. This content is imported from...
KMBC.com
Watch Power & Light celebrate Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Your Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl!. The team will finish the season where it started, in Glendale, Arizona in Super Bowl LVII after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
KMBC.com
Plan your trip to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It's down to two. Whether you're a cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles— or if you're just an NFL superfan — now is the time to begin planning your trip to football's biggest spectacle. We're talking, of course, about the...
KMBC.com
New Super Bowl inspired espresso is sure to get Chiefs Kingdom going
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Businesses are getting in the spirit of the Super Bowl. New Kansas City Chiefs espresso is sure to get the kingdom going. Parisi Coffee quality and innovation manager Aaron Duckworth admits his job might be one of the best ones out there. "I literally feed...
KMBC.com
The AFC Championship apparel has dropped for your Super Bowl-bound Chiefs
The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium to win their third Lamar Hunt Trophy. With the win, the Chiefs head to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. And to the victor come the spoils,...
KMBC.com
City council to consider setting aside $750,000 for potential Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Plans for a Super Bowl parade are already in the works in Kansas City. On Wednesday, city council members will consider setting aside $750,000 for a Kansas City Chiefs postseason celebration. When the Chiefs won in 2020, the city released its parade plans the moment the Super Bowl was over.
KMBC.com
'Go win it now': NFL Films captures post-game exchange between Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The growing rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals was filled withtrash talk the week of the game. After the game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a short message to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. NFL Films captured an exchange between the two quarterbacks...
