Thunderhawks’ Verke is Swimmer of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS — Most high school swimmers specialize in one event with the idea of becoming proficient enough to earn a state meet berth in that event.

But senior Sophia Verke of the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team had a number of options entering the Section 7A meet this season, being assured that she could earn a state berth in the two events she selected to compete in.

Verke went on to earn state berths in both the 100-yard backstroke (All-State with a sixth place finish) and the 100-yard butterfly (16th place at state). Verke also was a member of two Thunderhawk relays that earned All-State honors, giving her the coveted All-State honors in three events.

It is for her versatility and excellence as a swimmer that Verke has been selected as the All-Iron Range Girls Swimmer of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.

“Honestly, it was a complete surprise to me,” said Verke about the award. “I was so excited and I am so honored. Making All-State is really big; this was only my second year for actually going to state so just being able to get All-State in three events was just so incredibly unbelievable. It was just really cool.

“And it was really amazing to have other teammates make All-State too because we are all such good friends with each other.”

Verke was on the varsity for five years and she said her hard work in the off-season was important as it allowed her to start off her seasons strong. She missed her entire sophomore season recovering from a broken wrist.

“It made me more determined, I guess,” said Verke about coming back from her missed season. As a junior, she competed at state in two relays along with the 200-yard freestyle (12th) and the 100-yard backstroke (10th).

Grand Rapids head coach Melissa Rauzi said Verke is a versatile swimmer who can swim any event at any distance.

“Sophia really could have done anything at the section meet that I put her in and done well,” Rauzi said. “We put her in the events she was in because those were her best chances of going down to the state meet and placing All-State. She is adaptive; she can do anything and never complains. She is very supportive of her teammates and she is driven in a quiet way.”

Rauzi said with the number of All-State swimmers this year on the Thunderhawk squad, the graduating seniors will be missed. She added that Verke and her fellow seniors were exceptional role models during their careers.

“The girls that remain on the team, they are already setting their standards to try to meet what those girls have left with their legacies in swimming,” Rauzi explained. “It motivates the rest of our team; they want to be All-State too. They want to get back to the state meet and they want to do well.”

Verke will attend Minnesota State-Moorhead next year and will be a member of the college’s swim team.

“I expect to drop a lot more time in college because there is more intensive training than there is in high school,” Verke said.

“Sophia has been a great leader and she has also been a peer to my daughter; I have known her since she was seven years old and coached her throughout her entire swimming career,” Rauzi said. “I am going to miss her dearly.”

Following is the All-Area Girls Swimming and Diving Team: Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Petersen, Makenzie Mustar, Ella Albrecht, Nevaeh Hoard, Treasure Jager and Selah Smith of Grand Rapids; Emery Maki, Geli Stenson, Macie Emerson and Madison St. George of Hibbing; Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm; and Adriana Sheets, Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell and Kyra Skelton of Mesabi East.