HBO just confirmed The Last of Us season 2 — because of course they were

By Henry T. Casey
 3 days ago

I've expected The Last of Us season 2, or The Last of Us Part II on HBO, for quite some time. Not only has the show been a success early on, but it's felt like the next big HBO show from the moment I watched the first four episodes that HBO sent to critics.

HBO issued a press release today (January 27) confirming this second season, touting the show's early success. According to the pay cable channel, the Last of Us premiere "surpassed 22 million viewers domestically, up nearly 5x from its premiere night audience," and notes that the second episode's 5.7 million viewers across HBO Max and HBO is a "22% jump" that "marks the largest week two audience growth for any HBO Original Drama Series in the history of the network."

Neil Druckmann, co-creator of the game and executive producer of the series, is quoted as saying "I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations ... Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

As for Mazin, who previously impressed with HBO's Chernobyl , he's quoted as saying "I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey ... The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in."

The Last of Us season 2 might not be called that

Just don't expect HBO to just announced The Last of Us season 2's release date, as they'll probably borrow the "Part II" naming format from the video games. Speaking of which, a The Last of Us Part III game has been rumored to happen, but Druckmann told Buzzfeed that it's not assured.

The Last of Us Part II release date speculation

The Last of Us season 2 will probably take some time to make. The first season took a while to film, lasting from July 12, 2021 to June 11, 2022. Then, we waited six more months for post-production and such to conclude.

Right now, we'd bet on a summer 2024 The Last of Us season 2 release date at the earliest.

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is currently led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. What follows contains notes from the story of The Last of Us Part II game, so we consider this space a spoiler-filled zone.

Were The Last of Us season 2 to follow the game, both Joel and Ellie will be around, as would Tommy, Joel's brother. So expect at least the following three cast members to remain:

  • Pedro Pascal as Joel
  • Bella Ramsey as Ellie
  • Gabriel Luna as Tommy

The new major character to cast is Abby Anderson, who is something of a nemesis in the game. She's a former member of the Fireflies.

Related
People

TV Shows Canceled in 2023

Several series are coming to an end in 2023, from Netflix's Uncoupled to HBO Max's Gossip Girl Get ready to say goodbye to a handful of shows in 2023.  While numerous shows are making their anticipated return this year — including Yellowjackets season 2 and the final season of Never Have I Ever — others have already hit the chopping block. AMC announced the cancellation of several shows in January, while Netflix series such as Inside Job and Uncoupled have been axed.  As with 2022, it's expected that other fan-favorite...
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
dexerto.com

Perry Mason Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

Here’s everything we know about Perry Mason Season 2, the return of the world-famous detective and lawyer on HBO, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more. In 2020, Matthew Rhys made his debut as Erle Stanley Gardner’s criminal defense lawyer in Perry Mason Season 1, chronicling his origin story in 1930s Los Angeles.
thedigitalfix.com

Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale

The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
CNET

HBO Hit 'The Last of Us' Renewed for Second Season

The Last of Us will return for season 2, HBO announced Friday. The show adapts the legendary PlayStation video game series from developer Naughty Dog, with the nine-episode season 1 focusing on the initial entry in the franchise. The show follows grumpy smuggler Joel and his upbeat teen pal Ellie...
Variety

‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ and ‘Family Guy’ Renewed for Two More Seasons Each at Fox

Fox has ordered two more seasons of its staple animated comedies “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Family Guy,” continuing their long-time runs on Fox through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle. The renewals guarantee Seasons 14 and 15 for “Bob’s Burgers,” the 22nd and 23rd Seasons of “Family Guy” and the record-setting 35th and 36th Seasons for “The Simpsons,” extending its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history. “With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, Fox...
ComicBook

Donald Glover's Swarm First Look Released

Prime Video has released the first set of photos from Swarm, a new original series from Donald Glover and Janine Nabers. Glover recently wrapped up Atlanta, the comedy-drama that aired on FX for four seasons. His newest venture is Swarm, which is loosely described as a sister series to Atlanta. Swarm stars Dominique Fishback as a young woman who is obsessed with a pop star. Glover took his idea to Nabers, who was a writer and producer for Atlanta, who helped mold Swarm into the series that fans will experience when it drops on Prime Video (a release date has not yet been announced). For now, fans can check out the first-look images at Swarm.
tvinsider.com

‘Freeridge’ Stars Dazzle at Netflix Premiere (PHOTOS)

It’s almost time to return to the block as Netflix‘s Freeridge makes its premiere on Thursday, February 2, and the cast and crew celebrated the occasion on Thursday (Jan 26) night at the premiere event at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles. The new young stars of the...
Popculture

Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons

Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.
