Mt. Itasca hosts major cross country ski event

COLERAINE — Unseasonably warm weather greeted participants at the Midwest Divisional Junior National Qualifier conducted at Mt. Itasca in Coleraine on Jan. 21 and 22.

More than 250 skiers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Canada participated each day.

The weekend’s races were part of a series of races through Central Cross Country Skiing, a regional arm of the US Ski and Snowboard Association that aims to foster cross country ski culture by creating opportunities for athletes and coaches. The athletes who were racing out at Mt. Itasca are among the best Nordic skiers in Minnesota and beyond. Many local athletes joined in the competition.

In Saturday’s freestyle races, Davis Isom of St. Paul finished at the top of the men’s 10K, with eight men nipping at his heels within one minute. The women’s 10K race was another story, with Hopkins’ sophomore phenom Sydney Drevlow winning the race by more than 30 seconds. Drevlow was the US Junior National Champion as a U16 racer last season—and also won this race at Mt. Itasca last year.

Sanny Gangi of Grand Rapids tested herself against tough competition and held her own finishing in 37th place.

In Sunday’s classic mass start races, Drevlow repeated her star turn as the women’s 7.5K winner, but in a much closer race finishing just 0.3 seconds ahead of Greta Hansen at the line.

In the men’s race, top ranked Andrew Defor of Edina held off Saturday’s winner Isom for a five-second victory. The mass start races are especially exciting as skiers are competing for placement in real time, pushing the envelope of their capabilities.

Including Gangi, several local racers competed in this weekend’s races. Isaac Danielson competed in the Boy’s U16 freestyle race finishing 21st. The Mt. Itasca Junior Ski Club had many athletes competing in the races for younger athletes on both days. Lena Fox and Natalie Youngren competed as U14 girls, with Noelle Youngren taking fourth in Saturday’s U12 girls race. James Jackson took second in the boys U12 freestyle race, racing alongside teammates Olin Bujold (fourth), Finn Neuman (sixth), Ian Brekke (seventh), Ken Handrick (ninth), James Downing (10th), Cash Connelly (13th) and Neil Imholte (15th).

In Sunday’s classic race, three of the top four positions were Mt. Itasca athletes: Finn Neuman (second), Ian Brekke (third), and Olin Bujold (fourth), with Handrick, Downing, and Imholte also having strong races. U10 boys Quinn Fox, Bo Youngren, and Knox Connelly showed their stuff, with Fox (third) having a podium finish in Sunday’s classic race.

U8 girls Mavis Bujold and Audrey Jackson finished third and fourth on Saturday, with Bujold repeating her 3rd place podium finish in Sunday’s tilt.

“For the second year in a row the Mt. Itasca Junior Ski Club raced against some really stiff competition from all around the Midwest,” said Mt. Itasca Junior Coach Carl Nordgren. “Our kids work hard and continue to get faster and more race savvy.”

Nordgren noted that eight of the Mt. Itasca Junior athletes stood on the awards podium in various age groups.

The Mt. Itasca Junior Ski Club has been skiing three days a week at Mt. Itasca. “It’s great to see the kids skiing fast and having fun,” added Nordgren.

Mt. Itasca Nordic Ski Association President Jon Arntson noted that it is the dedication of volunteers that allows these races to take place.

“These races are a great opportunity for top racers to test themselves against each other on what we feel is the best race course in the state,” said Arntson. “We get rave reviews from racers, coaches, parents. And all of it happens because we have local people who love the sport and want to give their time and effort to help us succeed. To all of them, I and the members of the race committee say thank you.”