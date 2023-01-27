Community Chat: Violence against Educators with Dr. Susan D. McMahon, Ph.D.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY’s Sarah Goode speaks to Dr. Susan D. McMahon, Ph.D. about violence against educators and school personnel. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

Dr. McMahon is the Vincent de Paul Professor of Psychology and Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Programs at DePaul University. She is also the Chair of the American Psychological Association (APA) Task Force on Violence Against Educators and School Personnel. Since 2008, violence against educators has been a specific focus of her work.

During the conversation, Dr. McMahon shared information from the APA Task Force’s survey on school violence in grades Pre-K through 12. About 15,000 teachers, school psychologists/ social workers, staff, and administrators participated.

In a Congressional Briefing in March 2022, the APA Task Force presented findings from the survey, which was conducted between July 2020 and June 2021 during COVID-19. For more information on the APA Task Force on Violence Against Educators and School Personnel, click here .

The Community Chat dives into some of the survey results and the APA Task Force’s policy suggestions. They discuss educators and personnel wishing to leave the field or transfer due to violence, types of aggression and violence, training needs, and more.

On improving the current school climate, Dr. McMahon says, “We need to be able to effectively address some of these issues so students and every school stakeholder can be safe in school.”

