mocoshow.com
Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
WJLA
Man's BMW carjacked at gunpoint in Crystal City; Arlington police looking for 4 men
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint Monday in Crystal City, Arlington police said, adding that they are now looking for four men in connection to the crime. The incident took place around 10:14 p.m. in the 400 block of 23rd Street S. A man was...
Delivery drivers hide from armed man inside cargo truck, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police say two delivery men hid in the cargo portion of their truck after spotting an armed man, who was later arrested in connection to a shooting in Prince George's County. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), the...
Violent Armed Carjacker Gets Eight Years For Chevy Chase Gas Station Heist (VIDEO)
A Prince George's County man will spend years behind bars for the violent carjacking of a 42-year-old woman at a Chevy Chase gas station two years ago while he was a teenager, authorities announced. Tyrece Jones, 21, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but eight years...
Gun-Toting Would-Be Delivery Truck Driver Robber In Waldorf Tracked Down By Sheriff
The man who terrorized and threatened a pair of delivery drivers in Charles County has been apprehended and remains in custody in Prince George's County, according to the sheriff’s office. Waldorf resident Christopher Carrington Durham, 22, is facing multiple assault charges following an incident in Pagnell Circle in his...
Video released of alleged gunmen wanted in West Baltimore quadruple shooting
Police have released surveillance video of a group of suspects wanted in connection to a deadly Saturday night quadruple shooting in West Baltimore.
Washington Examiner
'I'm a kid': New details revealed in DC shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake after arrest made
Karon Blake's last words reportedly were, "I'm a kid, I'm a kid," before a Washington, D.C., employee fatally shot him in early January. Jason Lewis, 41, a longtime Washington employee, allegedly shot and killed the 13-year-old boy on Jan. 7 after he saw Blake break into cars on a block in northeast Washington. Lewis's connection to the city was released on Jan. 11, but his name and place of employment were withheld pending an arrest warrant.
fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C – The Washington, D.C. MPD is asking for help identifying suspects and vehicles involved in an Armed Robbery that took place early Saturday morning in Southeast, D.C. The suspects entered the premises at approximately 3:52 a.m. and approached an employee at a convenience store at the 1500 Block of Independence Avenue. Using a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the cashier. The employee did as asked and the suspects fled the scene with the money. An awaiting vehicle followed the suspects. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects and their vehicles. If you have any information about this incident or The post Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Parks And Rec Employee In DC Charged With Murdering 13-Year-Old Karon BLake
A Washington, DC Parks and Recreation employee has been charged with the murder of 13-year-old Karon Blake earlier this month, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III announced. Jason Lewis, 41, surrendered himself to police on Tuesday, Jan. 31, where he was charged with second-degree murder for his role in the...
WJLA
Dumfries man gets 30 years after 6 people overdose at Fairfax Co. apartment party
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Dumfries man was sentenced Monday after six people overdosed at a 2021 Fairfax County apartment party, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 21, 2021, court documents say 28-year-old Michael Vaughn distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party at...
Washington Examiner
DC employee who allegedly shot 13-year-old Karon Blake turns himself in, faces murder charge
The longtime Washington, D.C., employee who is suspected of fatally shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning. Jason Lewis, who worked for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, is facing a second-degree murder charge, according to his attorney, Lee Smith, via the Washington Post.
Person accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old Karon Blake is in custody, DC Police say
WASHINGTON — The person accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Karon Blake is in custody Tuesday morning, according to DC Police. Police said 41-year-old Jason Michael Lewis turned himself in at 8 a.m. and will be charged with second degree murder while armed. The incident happened just before 4...
Bay Net
32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office.
WJLA
'Long road ahead': Karon Blake's family cautiously optimistic after fatal shooting arrest
WASHINGTON (7News) — For the first time in nearly a month, Sean Long and other family members of Karon Blake,13, can finally exhale after the man who shot and killed the teenager turned himself in and is now under arrest. On Tuesday morning, Jason Michael Lewis, 41, turned himself...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Suspects steal $100K in jewelry during Falls Church smash-and-grab robbery
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Falls Church police are hoping someone will recognize the men who stole $100,000 worth of jewelry during an armed smash-and-grab robbery in Falls Church on Friday. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, three men walked into Princess Diamonds on Wilson Boulevard, police said. One...
fox5dc.com
Karon Blake Shooting: DC government employee facing second-degree murder charges
WASHINGTON - Jason Lewis, the D.C. government employee officials say is responsible for shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake earlier this month, has turned himself into police and is facing a charge of second-degree murder while armed in connection to the killing. Blake was shot and killed by Lewis around 4 a.m....
WJLA
Food delivery driver robbed in Anne Arundel County; 2 suspects fled to Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a food delivery driver was robbed in Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, by two unknown suspects. Officials with Anne Arundel County police say at approximately 2:00PM, officers were approached by a victim that said they were robbed in the 5200 block of 6th Street in Brooklyn, Maryland, approximately 30 minutes earlier.
mocoshow.com
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas
The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
