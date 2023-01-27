ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Heights, MD

mocoshow.com

Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

'I'm a kid': New details revealed in DC shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake after arrest made

Karon Blake's last words reportedly were, "I'm a kid, I'm a kid," before a Washington, D.C., employee fatally shot him in early January. Jason Lewis, 41, a longtime Washington employee, allegedly shot and killed the 13-year-old boy on Jan. 7 after he saw Blake break into cars on a block in northeast Washington. Lewis's connection to the city was released on Jan. 11, but his name and place of employment were withheld pending an arrest warrant.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C – The Washington, D.C. MPD is asking for help identifying suspects and vehicles involved in an Armed Robbery that took place early Saturday morning in Southeast, D.C. The suspects entered the premises at approximately 3:52 a.m. and approached an employee at a convenience store at the 1500 Block of Independence Avenue. Using a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the cashier. The employee did as asked and the suspects fled the scene with the money. An awaiting vehicle followed the suspects. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects and their vehicles. If you have any information about this incident or The post Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WJLA

Food delivery driver robbed in Anne Arundel County; 2 suspects fled to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a food delivery driver was robbed in Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, by two unknown suspects. Officials with Anne Arundel County police say at approximately 2:00PM, officers were approached by a victim that said they were robbed in the 5200 block of 6th Street in Brooklyn, Maryland, approximately 30 minutes earlier.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas

The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD

