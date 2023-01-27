Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
50 St. Patrick's Day puns that totally sham-rock
What kind of bow can't be tied? A rainbow, of course. How did the leprechaun win the race? He took a shortcut. If you love a silly pun as much as we do, you're in luck because we've got plenty more where these came from and we swear — on the Blarney stone, no less — they're nothing short of pure gold.
How to Perfect Your Irish Coffee
It seems obvious now: The best winter drink should always involve hot coffee and whisky in some form. But Irish Coffee is a relatively young drink. A quick recap: This sterling winter tipple got its start at the Foynes Airport in the midwest of Ireland in 1942, where a seaplane on its way from New York to Rome ran into engine trouble and landed. A chef at the airport, Joe Sheridan, whipped up a hot drink of coffee, cream, Irish whiskey and sugar. One passenger, a San Francisco newspaper writer named Stanton Delaplane, became obsessed with this “Gaelic coffee,” and his passion eventually led to the drink’s recreation at the Buena Vista Cafe a decade later.
Candy Lovers Rejoice! Dairy Queen is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Blizzard Flavor
DQ's Blizzard of the Month for Jan. 2023 is a returning champ.
msn.com
I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again
We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
My family of 4 spent nearly $200 at Disney World's all-you-can-eat restaurant with a beer-garden theme, and it was worth it
Located in the German Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Biergarten is a family-friendly buffet-style eatery where you can eat as much as you want.
My family of 4 spent $112 at Disney World's Via Napoli Italian restaurant, and the $38 pizza was totally worth it
Located in the Italy Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Via Napoli is a family-friendly à-la-carte eatery that serves pizza, pasta, and appetizers.
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket List
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. Florida is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as epic as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as the Florida Buffet Restaurant, keep reading to learn more.
Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
I Made Julia Child’s Chocolate Mousse Recipe and It Was Mind-Blowing
You may be thinking, “chocolate mousse? What’s the big deal?” Well, one taste of this deeply chocolatey, perfectly airy mousse, will tell you why Julia Child’s chocolate mousse recipe from Mastering the Art of French Cooking is one you’ll use for life. Aside from the technique of using both the egg whites and egg yolks, I love how she adds an ample amount of brewed coffee in addition to orange liqueur. Those two ingredients combined with quality chocolate and just enough sugar to balance the flavors is a true work of art.
Rachel Roddy’s recipe for Italian breakfast biscuits
The Passi bakery in Rome is long and quite narrow with terrazzo tiles and an L-shaped, glass-fronted counter. Even on the coldest day, it is warm, and when it rains they strew sawdust on the floor to prevent slipping. The bread is stacked on shelves and in crate-like sections that line the walls. The counter is home to everything else pulled from the ovens in the back: a few typically Roman hot dishes, lengths of pizza and focacce, tarts, cakes, buns and biscotti. Hundreds of biscotti.
12tomatoes.com
7 Standout Sandwich Recipes
Sandwiches are an important part of my daily life. Whether I’m working from home, out and about, or setting up for a big day out with the kids, it pays to have at least a couple of tasty options close at hand to help keep hunger at bay. Sandwiches are simple to make and usually are easy to clean up. They keep the family happy (everybody gets what they like the most) and are perfect for busting hunger, especially when you don’t want to get too creative in the kitchen for lunch or dinner.
Breakfast Ideas: Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, A Sweet Indulgence
Cream Cheese Stuffed French ToastPhoto bywww.yellowblissroad.com. Here's a truly decadent breakfast...lunch or dessert idea. Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast and it's not as hard as it may look.
Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix
These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.
Chicago Style Cheesecake Recipe
If you’re a cheesecake lover and you’ve never had a Chicago Style Cheesecake, this is definitely a cheesecake recipe you need to try. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
'River Sing Me Home' by Eleanor Shearer is our 'GMA' Book Club pick for February
This debut novel hit shelves on Jan. 31, 2023.
wtaj.com
Easy & delicious five-ingredient meals
When you’re trying to quickly get dinner on the table, the last thing you want to see is a recipe with a long list of ingredients and directions. Instead, turn to Holly Doan and her team of dietitians at Martin’s who have fast meal solutions that are balanced, affordable, and can be made with five ingredients or less.
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
There is nothing better than a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup with caramelized onions. Especially if you’re feeling under the weather, this soup can be comforting. I like to say my soup has a secret ingredient. It’s caramelized onions. You may be thinking, why should I go to the trouble of caramelizing onions, just throw them in?
The Daily South
Our Favorite Breakfast-For-Dinner Recipes
If you love breakfast foods, there's no reason to limit them to being served just in the morning. These savory and hearty breakfast recipes will be enjoyed just as much, if not more, when you serve them for dinner. Plus, many of these recipes can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator or freezer until you're ready to bake, so serving up a delicious dinner will be easy to do even after a busy day.
TODAY.com
Joy Bauer makes dinner and dessert in the slow cooker: Stuffed peppers and fudge cake
I love slow cooker recipes because they are so easy to put together: You just toss all ingredients in the magic pot, go about your business and — poof! — a few hours later, you have a home-cooked feast that’s ready to be devoured. Plus, the kitchen smells absolutely amazing with minimal effort required. Slow-cooked meals deliver wholesome and cozy feels, and these two recipes do just that. Get ready to enjoy a delicious stop-and-drop dinner that's stuffed with classic Mediterranean flavors and irresistibly tempting chocolate fudge cakes.
Comments / 0