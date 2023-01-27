Read full article on original website
WLUC
2 sustain minor injuries in crash near Painesdale
PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people sustained minor injuries in a crash on M-26 near Painesdale Tuesday afternoon. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said a 65-year-old Painesdale man was driving his car south on M-26 when he collided head-on with a 17-year-old female who lost control of her car traveling north from Painesdale and entered the southbound lane.
wnmufm.org
One person seriously injured in Ishpeming Township snowmobile accident
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, MI— A Pennsylvania woman was injured in a snowmobile accident in Marquette County on Friday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to Trail #14 near County Road GGA in Ishpeming Township. They say Carol Arnold, 56, was northbound when she failed to...
WLUC
Houghton Elementary School parents express concerns over pick-up and drop-off safety
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - During the beginning and end of school each day, parents of Houghton Elementary School students pack into the parking lot for drop-offs and pick-ups. However, some parents are growing increasingly concerned about how safe the lot is for their students during those times. Joelle Adams is...
WLUC
Experts provide insight on extreme winter temperature safety
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - While the sun may have been out in Negaunee Township, the temperatures were far from warm. Temperatures on Jan. 30 reached zero degrees and below. Corporal Brian Kurin with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Special Operations Division said cold temperatures make situations much more dangerous. “Not...
WLUC
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority holds town hall about PFAS
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority is looking to address PFAS concerns. The MCSWMA is under a consent order where it has five years to install working processes to lower the level of PFAS and “forever chemicals” in the water discharged from the landfill.
WLUC
MTU holds Spring Involvement Fair to encourage student engagement in university organizations
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Packed together in the Michigan Tech University (MTU) ballroom, dozens of registered clubs and organizations participated in the university’s Spring Involvement Fair. The annual event gives students the opportunity to decide how they can expand their experiences outside of the classroom. “We at Michigan Tech...
WLUC
Morning snow for some then next front tomorrow
Lake effect snow will continue for the Keweenaw this morning with an additional 3-5″ possible. Otherwise, the rest of the U.P. remains dry, and cold with sunshine. Our next front moves in tomorrow with light snow in the morning. Then, lake effect snow develops during the and continues through Friday morning along the northwest wind belts ( west/eastern counties). Snow amounts in these areas will range from 4-6″ with higher elevations around 7-9″. A trough in the jetstream digs in behind this front bringing another blast of arctic air. Friday morning wind chills will be down to the -20s. Then, the pattern becomes seasonal this weekend.
WLUC
UP realty experts offer advice on local market
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Realty experts say they are seeing more people moving to the area as the market continues to see an increased demand for homes. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette Broker, Owner Fran Sevegney says right now there are not enough homes to meet that demand so it’s time for sellers to think about putting their homes on the market.
WLUC
Jake Witt names fellow NMU Football Alums to Serve as his Trainer and Agent
MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan and NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny On Blake Pietila's performance. MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan and NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny On Blake Pietila's performance. Noquemanon Ski Marathon, MTU hockey sweeps NMU, Bay College men's and women's basketball. Updated: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:21 PM...
WLUC
Noquemanon Ski Marathon, MTU hockey sweeps NMU, Bay College men's and women's basketball
MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan and NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny On Blake Pietila's performance. MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan and NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny On Blake Pietila's performance. Friday Night Fever: MTU Hockey shutouts NMU, Junior Noquemanon, and HS girls' basketball. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:33 PM...
