Houghton County, MI

2 sustain minor injuries in crash near Painesdale

PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people sustained minor injuries in a crash on M-26 near Painesdale Tuesday afternoon. The Houghton County Sheriff's Office said a 65-year-old Painesdale man was driving his car south on M-26 when he collided head-on with a 17-year-old female who lost control of her car traveling north from Painesdale and entered the southbound lane.
PAINESDALE, MI
Houghton Elementary School parents express concerns over pick-up and drop-off safety

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - During the beginning and end of school each day, parents of Houghton Elementary School students pack into the parking lot for drop-offs and pick-ups. However, some parents are growing increasingly concerned about how safe the lot is for their students during those times. Joelle Adams is...
Experts provide insight on extreme winter temperature safety

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - While the sun may have been out in Negaunee Township, the temperatures were far from warm. Temperatures on Jan. 30 reached zero degrees and below. Corporal Brian Kurin with the Marquette County Sheriff's Special Operations Division said cold temperatures make situations much more dangerous. "Not...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Morning snow for some then next front tomorrow

Lake effect snow will continue for the Keweenaw this morning with an additional 3-5″ possible. Otherwise, the rest of the U.P. remains dry, and cold with sunshine. Our next front moves in tomorrow with light snow in the morning. Then, lake effect snow develops during the and continues through Friday morning along the northwest wind belts ( west/eastern counties). Snow amounts in these areas will range from 4-6″ with higher elevations around 7-9″. A trough in the jetstream digs in behind this front bringing another blast of arctic air. Friday morning wind chills will be down to the -20s. Then, the pattern becomes seasonal this weekend.
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
UP realty experts offer advice on local market

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Realty experts say they are seeing more people moving to the area as the market continues to see an increased demand for homes. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette Broker, Owner Fran Sevegney says right now there are not enough homes to meet that demand so it's time for sellers to think about putting their homes on the market.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

