Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
The first orca to wash up on a Florida beach was found dead early Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which said it has no records of a killer whale stranding in the Southeast.
How did endangered whale found on MS Coast beach die? What happens to the massive carcass?
This marks the first time in history a fin whale has ever washed ashore in Mississippi. Here’s everything we know.
Great White Shark 'Gasping for Air' in Net Saved by Fishermen
"Unfortunately this is all too common. Millions of sharks... die this way each year," John Hourston, of the Blue Planet Society told Newsweek.
This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear
How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Trio Of Orca Whales Maul A Great White Shark Off The Coast Of South Africa
I feel like we all have a misconception about orca whales. Although these magnificent creatures are massive in size, ranging from 20 to 26 feet and weighing between 6,600 to 8,800 pounds, we tend to think of them as harmless creatures that we go to watch do tricks at Sea World.
Odd ‘armored’ fish seen hanging from mouth of Florida heron. It’s an invasive species
Multiple videos have shown herons eating the fish.
Move over polar bears, there's another top predator along the Arctic coast
A new study has revealed that certain sea stars rival polar bears as the most prolific predators in coastal Arctic ecosystems.
4-year-old whale of one of the world's rarest species is "likely to die" after becoming heavily entangled, NOAA says
One of the few remaining individuals of the rarest whale species in the world is now "likely to die" after becoming severely entangled, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. The 4-year-old marine mammal is a North Atlantic right whale, a species with only a few hundred remaining members.
Dead Humpback Whale Washes Ashore on Assateague Beach
As concern grows for whales along the mid-Atlantic coast, a dead humpback whale has been found on the beach at Assateague Island National Seashore. The dead whale is about 20 feet long, and was found washed up Monday morning in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area (OSV). The National Park Service has closed the OSV at the 21.8KM mark so that experts can safely deal with the carcass.
Moment great white shark attacks fishermen’s boat after stalking them for an hour and a half
THIS is the terrifying moment a great white shark launched an attack on a fishermen’s boat after it had circled for 90 minutes. Peter Galea and his pal Joseph were out fishing off the coast of Portland in Victoria, Australia, when the two-and-a-half metre shark approached. The pair got...
300-pound flipper from humpback whale found dead in North Carolina to be displayed at park
A flipper from an endangered humpback whale that was found dead on one of North Carolina's barrier islands last month will be displayed at a park in the state.
NOAA: Preliminary findings suggest vessel strike is likely cause of beached whale's death
The male humpback whale washed ashore Monday morning. It weighs about 29,000 pounds and is about 40 years old, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
SeaWorld releases additional details about killer whale found dead on Florida beach
It could be months before the cause of death for the female killer whale found dead on a Florida beach is determined. A necropsy was performed after she was found Jan. 11, 2023.
Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica
"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...
Millions of Plastic Pellets Wash Ashore France’s Coastline, Making for an Ecological Disaster
Since sometime last year, something very unusual has been happening along western European coastlines. Millions of lentil-sized plastic pellets, also known as nurdles or mermaid's tears, have been washing onto the beaches. But why are plastic pellets washing ashore in France? French officials are now filing legal complaints, and the...
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Great White Shark Decapitates Man, Fishing Chief Says Divers Risking Lives
The great white shark that killed the man was estimated to measure around 19 feet in length by fishermen.
