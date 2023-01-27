ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Trio tries to steal Gel Blaster Starfire Gun from Walmart

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Three people were arrested Monday for attempting to steal a Gel Blaster Starfire Gun at Walmart.

A 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at the Walmart located at 2501 Ruben M Torres for the offense of theft.

According to Brownsville police, the trio selected a Gel Blaster Starfire Gun, valued at $68 and took it out of the box.

The suspects tried to conceal the toy gun in a bag, according to police.

As they attempted to leave the store, they were stopped by Walmart loss prevention officers at the exit. The toy gun was recovered, and the three were transported to the Brownsville City Jail, police said.

Each individual received a bond of $350. They were all released the same day.

