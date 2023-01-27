Read full article on original website
KGET 17
A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
How to nominate for the Beautiful Bakersfield Awards
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you know of an organization, individual, or business that has helped improve the quality of life in Bakersfield this year you can nominate them for the 2023 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards. The Beautiful Bakersfield Awards recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses for accomplishments completed during the...
Bakersfield Californian
Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant
The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
KGET 17
Plans for proposed charter school put on hold
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plans for a proposed charter school meant to close the opportunity gap for African-American students and other students of color have been put on hold until at least 2024. Organizers behind the Willie J. Frink College Prep school told 17 News they are still working...
KGET 17
Teens can get a summer job or internship through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
Kern County’s Summer Jobs Program Senior Area Program Director Ruth Miranda joined 17 News to talk about the summer job and internship programs for teenagers in Bakersfield. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, in partnership with the Taco Bell Foundation, will provide workforce and job readiness training “Career Launch” to Bakersfield teens.
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
KGET 17
City of Bakersfield looking to fill KBBC vacancy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is looking to fill a vacancy on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee (KBBC). According to a release from the city council, a council member of ward number one will nominate a Bakersfield resident and the nomination will be confirmed by a majority vote of the full council.
Bakersfield Californian
Enjoy Soul Food spots in Bakersfield
In honor of Black History Month, here are some of the go-to spots for soul food in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 1/31
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Romo, from Bakersfield SPCA!. You can catch Romo on Eyewitness News Puppy Picks, airing on Friday, February 10, at 7 a.m. on FOX58!. If you would like to adopt Romo or meet any other dogs or cats available for...
Bakersfield Californian
Celebrating 60 years together, Bakersfield couple built family, academic careers in Kern
Lee and Junie Webb have contributed much to their country, their community and their family, but it's impossible to decide which individual in this husband-and-wife team is most impressive. The longtime Bakersfield residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday — and they took some time to sit down with...
Bakersfield Californian
Stockdale hires former West standout Mackey as football coach
Daron Mackey, who helped lead West High to the 2005 Central Section Division II football championship, was hired as Stockdale's next coach, the school announced Monday afternoon. Mackey, who went on to play linebacker at Bakersfield College and Boise State, replaces Brett Shelton as the Mustangs' coach.
Bakersfield, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Mira Monte High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00.
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: Kipsy Cafe
Northeast Bakersfield seems to struggle to attract and sustain new restaurants, so it was a great day when Kipsy Cafe opened on Auburn Road. Opened in the spot that was formerly the Mexican restaurant Ruben's, the restaurant actually has much more in common with its predecessor Cindy's, which called the spot home for decades.
Bakersfield Californian
So you wanna brunch? Here are some go-to spots in Bakersfield
When it comes to brunch spots in Bakersfield, Mimosa Cafe appears to be the new kid on the block. However, the restaurant that opened at 2900 Calloway Drive in late October has quickly become a popular place for brunch, as well as breakfast and lunch.
Bakersfield Californian
The Mission at Kern County hosts groundbreaking for new center
The Mission at Kern County, a nonprofit providing services for people without homes, announced renovations to its homeless intervention day center. The space will have areas for case management, an activity area and updated restrooms.
A building destroyed by a fire is being reconstructed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A building destroyed by a fire is being reconstructed with the city’s help. It’s the start of the city’s mission to clean up the streets and fix vacant buildings to rebuild Bakersfield. “It’s a new day for this building and it’s a new story,” said Ward Two Councilmember Andrae Gonzales. The […]
New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
Bakersfield Californian
Macias' dream comes true
Saints Health Bar, which has a rare concept of alcohol available with health-conscious food as well as meal prep options, opened in Bakersfield in November 2021. Yet Santos Macias thought of the idea while confronting adversity in 2014.
Hundreds of dogs, puppies euthanized in January for space
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The overpopulation of dogs in our animal shelters is still at an all-time high. An increase in dogs means an increase in dog deaths. Hundreds of dogs were killed in January and most of them were puppies. All because of backyard breeders and people refusing to get animals spayed or neutered. […]
Bakersfield Californian
Love at first byte: These two Bakersfield couples remain together after meeting online
Karina Castro of Bakersfield admits to being “very picky” during her first experiences with online dating in 2018. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree at Cal State Bakersfield, she decided it was time to be in a relationship. Many of her friends were trying online dating services, which have become very popular over the past 10 years.
