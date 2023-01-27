ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

How to nominate for the Beautiful Bakersfield Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you know of an organization, individual, or business that has helped improve the quality of life in Bakersfield this year you can nominate them for the 2023 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards. The Beautiful Bakersfield Awards recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses for accomplishments completed during the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant

The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Plans for proposed charter school put on hold

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plans for a proposed charter school meant to close the opportunity gap for African-American students and other students of color have been put on hold until at least 2024. Organizers behind the Willie J. Frink College Prep school told 17 News they are still working...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

City of Bakersfield looking to fill KBBC vacancy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is looking to fill a vacancy on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee (KBBC). According to a release from the city council, a council member of ward number one will nominate a Bakersfield resident and the nomination will be confirmed by a majority vote of the full council.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 1/31

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Romo, from Bakersfield SPCA!. You can catch Romo on Eyewitness News Puppy Picks, airing on Friday, February 10, at 7 a.m. on FOX58!. If you would like to adopt Romo or meet any other dogs or cats available for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Stockdale hires former West standout Mackey as football coach

Daron Mackey, who helped lead West High to the 2005 Central Section Division II football championship, was hired as Stockdale's next coach, the school announced Monday afternoon. Mackey, who went on to play linebacker at Bakersfield College and Boise State, replaces Brett Shelton as the Mustangs' coach.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Bakersfield, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice

BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: Kipsy Cafe

Northeast Bakersfield seems to struggle to attract and sustain new restaurants, so it was a great day when Kipsy Cafe opened on Auburn Road. Opened in the spot that was formerly the Mexican restaurant Ruben's, the restaurant actually has much more in common with its predecessor Cindy's, which called the spot home for decades.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

A building destroyed by a fire is being reconstructed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A building destroyed by a fire is being reconstructed with the city’s help. It’s the start of the city’s mission to clean up the streets and fix vacant buildings to rebuild Bakersfield. “It’s a new day for this building and it’s a new story,” said Ward Two Councilmember Andrae Gonzales. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Macias' dream comes true

Saints Health Bar, which has a rare concept of alcohol available with health-conscious food as well as meal prep options, opened in Bakersfield in November 2021. Yet Santos Macias thought of the idea while confronting adversity in 2014.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hundreds of dogs, puppies euthanized in January for space

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The overpopulation of dogs in our animal shelters is still at an all-time high. An increase in dogs means an increase in dog deaths. Hundreds of dogs were killed in January and most of them were puppies. All because of backyard breeders and people refusing to get animals spayed or neutered. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

