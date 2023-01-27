ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

96.9 WOUR

Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?

One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State

New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Vegas Style Casino Coming To New York?

New York State has made million in tax revenue from online sports betting and casinos and soon there may be a "Vegas" style casino located in the state. Currently, there are 12 land-based casinos in the state which are overseen by the New York State Gaming Commission. Also within the state border are 15 tribal casinos that are regulated by the Native American tribes that run them.
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

-30 Degree ‘Artic Blast’ Coming To Hudson Valley, New York State

New York State residents are being told to prepare for a freezing dangerous arctic blast. Tuesday morning many Hudson Valley residents woke up to some snow. In parts of Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, the snow didn't stick to roads, but in other parts of the Hudson Valley, the snow did cause some schools to have delayed openings.
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Says “This” About Selling Flavored Vape Items

Do you vape? Then you are probably an aficionado of all the types of vaping liquid and where to buy them. While there have been some reports about vaping and how it is not particularly healthy for users, that will not be debated in this article. If you vape, you vape. But wait one minute, New York State has something that they want you to know about their stance on vaping.
nystateofpolitics.com

Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York

Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
OREGON STATE
103.9 The Breeze

Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?

Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
Hot 99.1

10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept

If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Have You Seen These On The New York Thruway?

If you have driven on the New York State Thruway over the last couple of months, you may have seen teepees placed in a field on the west bound side. While they will be taking them down soon, they have stood for a very important reason since November. The history...
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

