Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?
One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
Sneak Peek: New York State Walmarts Changing Into Stores That ‘Wow’
Walmart is transforming locations into "stores that wow." We've got a look at the changes. Walmart is showing off a new and improved look at a number of stores across the country. New York State Walmart Gets Remodeled. Walmart officially remodeled five stores including one in New York State. The...
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York
Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Nursing home owners drained cash while residents deteriorated, state filings suggest
After the nursing home where Leann Sample worked was bought by private investors, it started falling apart. Literally. Part of a ceiling collapsed on a nurse, the air conditioning conked out regularly, and a toilet once burst on Sample while she was helping a resident in the bathroom, she recalled in a court deposition.
5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State
New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
Massive Vegas Style Casino Coming To New York?
New York State has made million in tax revenue from online sports betting and casinos and soon there may be a "Vegas" style casino located in the state. Currently, there are 12 land-based casinos in the state which are overseen by the New York State Gaming Commission. Also within the state border are 15 tribal casinos that are regulated by the Native American tribes that run them.
-30 Degree ‘Artic Blast’ Coming To Hudson Valley, New York State
New York State residents are being told to prepare for a freezing dangerous arctic blast. Tuesday morning many Hudson Valley residents woke up to some snow. In parts of Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, the snow didn't stick to roads, but in other parts of the Hudson Valley, the snow did cause some schools to have delayed openings.
New York State Says “This” About Selling Flavored Vape Items
Do you vape? Then you are probably an aficionado of all the types of vaping liquid and where to buy them. While there have been some reports about vaping and how it is not particularly healthy for users, that will not be debated in this article. If you vape, you vape. But wait one minute, New York State has something that they want you to know about their stance on vaping.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Multi Million Dollar Payday Waiting For Someone In New York
Thousands of New Yorkers had their dream crushed or extended last night depending on how you like to look at life.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
Residents In 8 New York State Hometowns Among Smartest in America
Residents in these New York State hometowns can brag they are smarter than everyone else in the state and most of America. The team at personal-finance website WalletHub recently reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about its study into the most and least educated cities in the United States.
Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?
Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept
If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
Have You Seen These On The New York Thruway?
If you have driven on the New York State Thruway over the last couple of months, you may have seen teepees placed in a field on the west bound side. While they will be taking them down soon, they have stood for a very important reason since November. The history...
Bill would raise maximum speed limit in New York
Don't put the pedal to the metal just yet: The bill is still in committee, waiting to be reviewed.
