ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Sean Payton 'excited' to coach Broncos QB Russell Wilson: He's 'won a lot of games in this league'

The Denver Broncos landed Sean Payton. Now the work of getting Russell Wilson back on track after the quarterback's disastrous first season in Denver begins. Of all the coaching candidates, Payton is best suited to cure what ails Wilson with a QB-friendly offense that gets the ball to playmakers in space. Following the news of his hiring on Tuesday, Payton told Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune he looks forward to working with Wilson.
DENVER, CO
NFL

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0

In the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft -- which will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri -- NFL Network draft guru and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah ranks his top 50 draft-eligible prospects. Carter is a highly disruptive player with the versatility to line up at any...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Neil Reynolds' Championship Sunday Wrap Up

During the countdown to Sunday night's AFC Championship Game, I asked NBC's Peter King if the Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow Chapter Four showdown had the chance to be a legacy-defining contest. From the press box at Arrowhead Stadium, Peter saw where I was going with that line of questioning but was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Super Bowl LVII Community Events to Make Positive Impact In Arizona

Beginning this week, more than 30 charitable activities and outreach events will take place in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl Week activities include community events such as community greening projects, Salute to Service events to honor the military and veterans, NFL PLAY 60 Kids Day and a series of volunteer projects involving the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominees.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

Chargers hire ex-Cowboys OC Kellen Moore as new offensive coordinator

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's surprise departure from Dallas has led him to Los Angeles. Moore is joining the Chargers as their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources. Moore succeeds Joe Lombardi, who was fired by the Chargers after two seasons with the club.
DALLAS, TX
NFL

HBCU Students Gear Up for Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament Finals Competition

The NFL unveiled its plans for the HBCU student finalists who participated in the third annual EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament with an exclusive experience during Super Bowl LVII week. Students will travel to Phoenix for a week filled with job shadowing opportunities and events with the NFL along with the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU finals. Each student finalist will receive a ticket to attend Super Bowl LVII on February 12.
FLORIDA STATE
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 7-10-0 COACHING HIRES. Jerry Gray has been hired as assistant head coach/defense, NFL Network Insider Mike...
GEORGIA STATE
NFL

Quarterback injuries finally catch up with 49ers in NFC title game loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- Every time the San Francisco 49ers were faced with adversity this season, they lowered their bucket into a well of resilience and came up with an answer. This time, there were no answers. The bucket was empty. And now the season is over following a 31-7 loss to the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

NFL community reacts to Tom Brady's second retirement on social media

The G.O.A.T. is retiring once again. Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs during a 23-year career with the Patriots and Buccaneers, announced Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL "for good" this time. Brady previously had a short-lived retirement during the 2022...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy