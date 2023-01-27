Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NFL
Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joseph Ossai's late-hit penalty: 'We're not going to make it about one play'
On the final snap from scrimmage in Sunday night's thrilling AFC Championship Game, Patrick Mahomes scrambled on third-and-4, dashing to the sideline to pick up the first down with eight seconds remaining. Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai pursued the quarterback, hustling to the boundary. Despite his effort, Ossai arrived late,...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL
2023 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: BYU WR Puka Nacua impresses; center rising into Round 1?
MOBILE, Ala. -- With Reese's Senior Bowl practices getting underway on Tuesday, 100-plus prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft are in the midst of a crucial job interview. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm provide a look at standouts from Day 1, as well as news and notes from the day's events.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Five players who stood out in Tuesday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices
LAS VEGAS -- The 98th East-West Shrine Bowl kicks off Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. For the second straight year, the game is being played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders. For the first time in the game's history, each team is...
NFL
Sean Payton 'excited' to coach Broncos QB Russell Wilson: He's 'won a lot of games in this league'
The Denver Broncos landed Sean Payton. Now the work of getting Russell Wilson back on track after the quarterback's disastrous first season in Denver begins. Of all the coaching candidates, Payton is best suited to cure what ails Wilson with a QB-friendly offense that gets the ball to playmakers in space. Following the news of his hiring on Tuesday, Payton told Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune he looks forward to working with Wilson.
NFL
Bengals LB Germaine Pratt apologizes for reaction to Joseph Ossai's personal foul at end of loss to Chiefs
The pain of defeat overwhelmed Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who shouted angrily at his teammate in the immediate moments following Sunday night's AFC Championship Game loss to the Bengals. A day later, Pratt expressed regret for his actions and harsh words for fellow defender Joseph Ossai. "I was emotional. I...
NFL
Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0
In the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft -- which will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri -- NFL Network draft guru and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah ranks his top 50 draft-eligible prospects. Carter is a highly disruptive player with the versatility to line up at any...
NFL
Neil Reynolds' Championship Sunday Wrap Up
During the countdown to Sunday night's AFC Championship Game, I asked NBC's Peter King if the Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow Chapter Four showdown had the chance to be a legacy-defining contest. From the press box at Arrowhead Stadium, Peter saw where I was going with that line of questioning but was...
NFL
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) inactive for NFC title game vs. Eagles
49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is inactive for San Francisco's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell suffered a groin injury during the Niners' Divisional Round win over the Cowboys last week, but was able to play through the pain to collect 51 yards off 14 carries.
NFL
Super Bowl LVII Community Events to Make Positive Impact In Arizona
Beginning this week, more than 30 charitable activities and outreach events will take place in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl Week activities include community events such as community greening projects, Salute to Service events to honor the military and veterans, NFL PLAY 60 Kids Day and a series of volunteer projects involving the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominees.
NFL
Chargers hire ex-Cowboys OC Kellen Moore as new offensive coordinator
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's surprise departure from Dallas has led him to Los Angeles. Moore is joining the Chargers as their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources. Moore succeeds Joe Lombardi, who was fired by the Chargers after two seasons with the club.
NFL
HBCU Students Gear Up for Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament Finals Competition
The NFL unveiled its plans for the HBCU student finalists who participated in the third annual EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament with an exclusive experience during Super Bowl LVII week. Students will travel to Phoenix for a week filled with job shadowing opportunities and events with the NFL along with the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU finals. Each student finalist will receive a ticket to attend Super Bowl LVII on February 12.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 31
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 7-10-0 COACHING HIRES. Jerry Gray has been hired as assistant head coach/defense, NFL Network Insider Mike...
NFL
Quarterback injuries finally catch up with 49ers in NFC title game loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA -- Every time the San Francisco 49ers were faced with adversity this season, they lowered their bucket into a well of resilience and came up with an answer. This time, there were no answers. The bucket was empty. And now the season is over following a 31-7 loss to the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL
NFL community reacts to Tom Brady's second retirement on social media
The G.O.A.T. is retiring once again. Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs during a 23-year career with the Patriots and Buccaneers, announced Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL "for good" this time. Brady previously had a short-lived retirement during the 2022...
NFL
Resilient Chiefs defeat Bengals for third Super Bowl appearance in Patrick Mahomes' five years as starter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The stage had already been set up on the field for the AFC Championship Game trophy presentation. The postgame show was well underway, the Kansas City Chiefs' celebration had begun. And Joseph Ossai sat, still, on the Cincinnati Bengals bench, sobbing. The second-year edge rusher had...
Comments / 0