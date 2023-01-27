Little did I know while writing about the new Boston Strangler movie coming to Hulu that the brains before the operation were right here on the SouthCoast. Fairhaven native/resident Janelle Canastra has worked on over 20 movies in her lifetime with her latest co-producing on the set of Boston Strangler. I had the opportunity to sit down with her for 20 minutes to discuss her career as my inquiring mind was curious.

