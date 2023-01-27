ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, MA

Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine

WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
Strange But True: Ochocinco Wants To Bet With You In Boston

If you are fan of sports betting, then today (Jan. 31) is probably a day you have been looking forward to for a while. You can now legally make in-person bets in the Bay State and machines are officially up and running at the three approved sites: Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park Casino and MGM Springfield.
Acushnet Community Plans Heartwarming Event for Struggling Young Boy

Last week, a 7-year-old Acushnet boy’s unexpected battle with a brain tumor made headlines as friends and families shared the story of Porter Guillemette. After hearing about Porter’s struggle, Acushnet is organizing a fundraiser that will bring the town and the rest of the SouthCoast together to help one family get through an incredibly tough time.
What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?

The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Weird to Wild: Check Out This Month’s Top Stories

Well, it's been a busy month on the SouthCoast. From UFOs reported in the skies over Lakeville, to the elusive mantis shrimp wriggling its way into our hearts (and, in some cases, onto our tables), it feels like we've seen it all — and it's only the start of the year!
One-On-One With a Fairhaven Woman Who Co-Produced Hulu’s ‘Boston Strangler’

Little did I know while writing about the new Boston Strangler movie coming to Hulu that the brains before the operation were right here on the SouthCoast. Fairhaven native/resident Janelle Canastra has worked on over 20 movies in her lifetime with her latest co-producing on the set of Boston Strangler. I had the opportunity to sit down with her for 20 minutes to discuss her career as my inquiring mind was curious.
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
How Celebrity Chef Sandra Lee and I Became Friends

In some photos, celebrity chef Sandra Lee reminds me of Princess Diane. It was 2003, and television chef and author Lee was red-hot on the Food Network. She was promoting her newest book at the time, Semi-Homemade Cooking, a concept created by Lee using 70 percent pre-packaged products and 30 percent fresh items.
