An Overdue Open Letter to Steven Tyler About That One Time at JCPenney in Massachusetts Years Ago
I need to start off by apologizing. Unfortunately, I do not remember the year, or my exact age, but, however, when I was about 7 years old I made multiple mistakes in under an hour. I need to apologize to you for my actions when I was younger. I was...
Remembering Taunton’s Poirier Brothers and the Midget Twins Service Station
Those who grew up in Taunton during a good portion of the 20th century most likely remember a pair of brothers who were short in stature but big on hard work and running a successful business. Twins Edward Donat Poirier and Edeas Romeo Porter were little people – known in...
New Bedford Gets a Nod on HBO Hit Series ‘The Last of Us’
HBO’s new breakout hit The Last of Us featured a subtle nod to New Bedford in the most recent episode. Since it premiered on January 15, The Last of Us has drawn in record numbers for HBO and has already been green lit for a second season. But what...
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
Strange But True: Ochocinco Wants To Bet With You In Boston
If you are fan of sports betting, then today (Jan. 31) is probably a day you have been looking forward to for a while. You can now legally make in-person bets in the Bay State and machines are officially up and running at the three approved sites: Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park Casino and MGM Springfield.
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
Acushnet Community Plans Heartwarming Event for Struggling Young Boy
Last week, a 7-year-old Acushnet boy’s unexpected battle with a brain tumor made headlines as friends and families shared the story of Porter Guillemette. After hearing about Porter’s struggle, Acushnet is organizing a fundraiser that will bring the town and the rest of the SouthCoast together to help one family get through an incredibly tough time.
Giant Rabbit Called Greta Is a Cuddle Monster That Needs a Loving Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! My favorite day of the week because it's the day that is dedicated to animals in need. There are hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast that are in need of a forever home and it is our mission to get as many of those animals adopted. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we share their stories.
Peloton Fan Group Surprises Plymouth Restaurant Servers With Generous $4,600 Tip
It was quite the weekend at one restaurant in Plymouth. The Tavern on the Wharf was packed, per usual, on Saturday morning. One very large group of 22 was taking up a lion's share of the dining room, but two servers were assigned to the party. "They called a couple...
‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student
Norwood Public Schools is mourning the unexpected death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend.
wgbh.org
What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?
The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Weird to Wild: Check Out This Month’s Top Stories
Well, it's been a busy month on the SouthCoast. From UFOs reported in the skies over Lakeville, to the elusive mantis shrimp wriggling its way into our hearts (and, in some cases, onto our tables), it feels like we've seen it all — and it's only the start of the year!
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
Man hospitalized after decorations crash through Market Basket ceiling
A man was taken to the hospital after decorations crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning.
One-On-One With a Fairhaven Woman Who Co-Produced Hulu’s ‘Boston Strangler’
Little did I know while writing about the new Boston Strangler movie coming to Hulu that the brains before the operation were right here on the SouthCoast. Fairhaven native/resident Janelle Canastra has worked on over 20 movies in her lifetime with her latest co-producing on the set of Boston Strangler. I had the opportunity to sit down with her for 20 minutes to discuss her career as my inquiring mind was curious.
Man killed in Woonsocket; daughters being questioned
Police are investigating after a 70-year-old man was killed in Woonsocket Monday.
Viral TikTok Star ‘Traffic Cone Sax Man’ Drops New Song Inspired by a Providence Restaurant
Just shy of one million followers, this TikTok saxophone player is destined for greatness. Wenzl Mcgowen, A.K.A. "Traffic Cone Sax Man', has been making a wave here on the SouthCoast and Rhode Island and he's just getting started. From America's Got Talent to TikTok, Mcgowen is taking his act on the road all around the world, one city at a time.
Self-Taught New Bedford Hockey Player Makes Quincy College Men’s Hockey Team
Robert Thibeault is living proof that dreams do come true. The 29-year-old New Bedford native has been an avid hockey fan his entire life and is now doing what he loves most on a pair of ice skates for Quincy College. The freshman may be the oldest guy on the...
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton
GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
How Celebrity Chef Sandra Lee and I Became Friends
In some photos, celebrity chef Sandra Lee reminds me of Princess Diane. It was 2003, and television chef and author Lee was red-hot on the Food Network. She was promoting her newest book at the time, Semi-Homemade Cooking, a concept created by Lee using 70 percent pre-packaged products and 30 percent fresh items.
