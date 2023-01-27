Read full article on original website
Johnson, Nowell lead No. 5 K-State to 64-50 win over Florida
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson gathered with a few of his old Florida teammates after leading No. 5 Kansas State to a 64-50 win over the Gators on Saturday night, the group smiling for some cameras for a picture he'll no doubt cherish. Not only because of what...
Wilson's 22 points help No. 9 Kansas survive Kentucky 77-68
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — So much for all that worry over No. 9 Kansas falling toward a low point under Bill Self. Especially given the Jayhawks' cool, poised response to several gut checks against fellow basketball royalty. Jalen Wilson scored 22 points, including one in a series of huge...
Man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
KBI working to ID man found dead in Kansas home
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a man’s death after he was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego, Kansas. Just after 1 p.m., on Sunday, a man called 911 after...
Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Planting More Forages In 2023?
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 24 indicates no change even with the precipitation received. The western half of the state is in extremely rough shape. Interestingly, with some of the recent moisture there is a small hole surrounded by abnormally dry conditions of good soil moisture from just east of Salina to just northwest of Manhattan. Again, there is little hope for any change in our area’s conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 31 to February 4) indicates a 70 to 90% chance of below normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (February 2 to 8) indicates a continued 50 to 60% chance of below normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. Not much but much more active weather than last year at this time.
Police recover van stolen from Kansas catering business
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series stolen vehicles and have two suspects in custody. Just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, police responded to numerous reports of stolen vehicles across the city of Topeka, including a van from Engroff Catering, 2127 SW Westport Drive, according to Police Lt. Ron Ekis.
BOOR: Farm transition meetings coming in February
In the next 20 years U. S. farms will transition on the average of 15 per hour. That is a statistic that is alarming. It illustrates the need for estate planning and transfer farm operations from one generation to then next. According to the “Census of Agriculture”, the average age...
Man was on fire in Kansas Walmart bathroom
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 335 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
Three in custody after Kan. drive-by shooting investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of drive by shootings and have three in custody. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Criminal investigations Bureau served multiple search warrants in reference to a drive by shooting, with property damage only, which occurred in the 600 block of SE Lawrence.
Sheriff: Kan. woman was selling meth, had stolen property in car
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft allegations. Just before 10a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver was found to have a suspended...
Police: Kan. man, woman accused of selling meth near a school
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 Block SE Virginia Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
