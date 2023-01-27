Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-Year-Old Driver Killed in Tierrasanta Car Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 19-year-old motorist who died last week in a fiery predawn car crash in Tierrasanta. Aiden Arce of San Diego was heading south in the 4300 block of Santo Road about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when his 2013 Mercedes veered off the road for unknown reasons, hit a raised a center median, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
Car leads police on chase, crashes in La Mesa
A car led officers on a pursuit Monday night that ended in a crash in a La Mesa neighborhood, police said.
Woman, 18, injured in roll-over crash into La Mesa apartment parking lot
An 18-year-old woman was injured in an accident Sunday night, after her vehicle rolled over into a La Mesa apartment complex parking lot.
Skydiver recovering after falling onto home in North County
A skydiver continues to recover after he fell from the sky, hitting a home last week in Oceanside.
Authorities Release Name of Pedestrian Fatally Hit by Car in National City
Authorities Tuesday identified a 67-year-old man who was fatally injured last weekend when a car hit him on a South Bay roadway. James Stuart of San Diego was struck by the Honda sedan in the 3000 block of East 11th Street in National City about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Navy Assists in Finding Alleged DUI Driver After Crash Near Naval Base San Diego
The Navy police helped apprehend an alleged hit-and-run driver early Sunday after a two-car wreck near Naval Base San Diego. A male victim was southbound on Interstate 5 in a Lincoln SUV when he was allegedly hit by the male driver of a Mazda shortly before 2 a.m., according to OnScene.TV.
East County man dies in motorcycle crash
A man who was hospitalized after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Santee earlier this month has died, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Family Members Found Missing Man's Body in Otay Valley Park; 18-Year-Old Arrested: San Diego Police
The San Diego Police Department announced the identity of a man found stabbed to death in Otay Valley Regional Park over the weekend, and the arrest of a suspect in the victim's alleged killing. The body of Jose Gonzalez, a 49-year-old from Chula Vista who was reported missing on Saturday,...
Washington Examiner
San Diego shooting spree leaves one dead and three injured
A series of shootings occurred in eastern San Diego County on Friday night, killing one person and injuring three, police said. A lone gunman was believed to have been driving around a large area before randomly shooting at groups of people who were outside, Fox 5 reported. Multiple witnesses called...
KTLA.com
Camp Pendleton deploys barriers to stop gate crasher; car bursts into flames
A dramatic scene played out at Camp Pendleton Friday evening when a driver attempted to crash through the main gate at the Marine base just north of San Diego, military officials said. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a driver attempted “to gain unauthorized access to the installation,” Camp...
fox10phoenix.com
Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
Man, 55, found dead near crashed motorcycle alongside desert highway
A bicyclist riding on a rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County desert Wednesday came across a fatally injured 55-year-old man near a crashed motorcycle.
Man killed while walking on I-5 identified
A man who was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while walking on Interstate 5 on Jan. 12 has been identified by authorities.
NBC San Diego
Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree
A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
Police: Woman arrested for 'smacking' child in Coronado, fighting with citizens
CORONADO, Calif. — A woman was arrested in Coronado for public child abuse and battery after several citizens witnessed the crime. Coronado Police Department received reports of a 41-year-old woman who was "smacking" a child near 1st Street and A Avenue in Coronado, Coronado police shared in a social media post.
Carlsbad boy in coma after trampoline accident
An 8-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he sustained a serious traumatic brain injury in a trampoline accident.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
Homicide investigation underway in Chula Vista after person found dead
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating the death of a man in Chula Vista Sunday evening. First responders were called to an area near the 200 block of Rancho Drive and Greg Cox Bike Park around 10:40 a.m. following reports that a person was found dead, according to police.
Man convicted of manslaughter in La Jolla DUI crash that killed two passengers
A man who drove while intoxicated and crashed a car in La Jolla, killing his two passengers, was convicted Thursday of vehicular manslaughter.
Woman fatally struck by car near Palomar Trolley Station in Chula Vista
An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a car near the Palomar Trolley Station in San Diego's Chula Vista neighborhood Thursday evening.
