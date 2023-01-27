ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita, CA

Times of San Diego

19-Year-Old Driver Killed in Tierrasanta Car Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 19-year-old motorist who died last week in a fiery predawn car crash in Tierrasanta. Aiden Arce of San Diego was heading south in the 4300 block of Santo Road about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when his 2013 Mercedes veered off the road for unknown reasons, hit a raised a center median, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Washington Examiner

San Diego shooting spree leaves one dead and three injured

A series of shootings occurred in eastern San Diego County on Friday night, killing one person and injuring three, police said. A lone gunman was believed to have been driving around a large area before randomly shooting at groups of people who were outside, Fox 5 reported. Multiple witnesses called...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree

A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

