Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 19-year-old motorist who died last week in a fiery predawn car crash in Tierrasanta. Aiden Arce of San Diego was heading south in the 4300 block of Santo Road about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when his 2013 Mercedes veered off the road for unknown reasons, hit a raised a center median, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO