New Bedford Police Arrest Teen With Loaded Firearm

NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — New Bedford Police seized a loaded firearm from a 16-year-old boy Monday in the city’s West End. According to police, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were monitoring activity in the Temple Landing at around 3 p.m. on January 30, when they say they observed a group of males known to be involved in gang activity.
Fall River police arrest man on gun and drug charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend on gun and drug charges. Police said after a lengthy investigation, they executed a search warrant at a Palmer Street home on Saturday. There, police said they seized a Glock 23...
Landlord shot, killed in Providence while attempting to evict tenant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A landlord was shot and killed in Providence Monday while attempting to evict one of her tenants living in the home, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Jennie Jensen was shot on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the suspect, 26-year-old Rufus Watson, was allegedly...
Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
Providence, Woonsocket Police Investigate Deaths

Police in the state continue to investigate a paid of deaths. In Providence, a woman was shot and killed Monday after as she was in a home on Prudence Avenue. That is in the Silver Lake area of the city. Officials have provided few details. This morning police have confirmed...
Teen Injured in Drive-by Shooting Over the Weekend in Providence

A teen was injured in a drive-by shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, over the weekend. Providence police told WJAR-TV that a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down Florence Street around 11 p.m. Someone in a car reportedly shot at the teen in the area of Joslin Park and then drove off.
New Bedford man, woman arrested on drug charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Tuesday they arrested a man and woman on drug charges. Police said they stopped Peightyn Riley and Muhammad Mahmoud, both of New Bedford, Monday after seeing an alleged drug transaction take place between the both of them in the north-end area.
New Bedford Police charge city man and woman with narcotics offenses

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a man on a variety of narcotics charges. On January 30th, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were targeting drug activity in the north-end sector when they observed what they believed to be a drug transaction take place between a male and female.
Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves

YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
BREAKING: Woman Shot and Killed in Providence

A woman was shot and killed in Providence on Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooting took place shortly after 2:30 PM. The incident occurred on Prudence Avenue in the Silver Lake neighborhood of the city. Police say they are looking into it being the result of a possible landlord-tenant...
Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
Dog Dies in East Providence After Being Shot — Police Seeking Public’s Help

The East Providence Police Department is seeking help from the public with any information about a suspicious death of a dog in the city. EP Police said that on January 25, they began an investigation surrounding what they said were suspicious circumstances of a deceased canine. A Lakeside Avenue resident...
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
