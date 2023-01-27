Read full article on original website
New Bedford Police Arrest Teen With Loaded Firearm
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — New Bedford Police seized a loaded firearm from a 16-year-old boy Monday in the city’s West End. According to police, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were monitoring activity in the Temple Landing at around 3 p.m. on January 30, when they say they observed a group of males known to be involved in gang activity.
ABC6.com
Fall River police arrest man on gun and drug charges
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend on gun and drug charges. Police said after a lengthy investigation, they executed a search warrant at a Palmer Street home on Saturday. There, police said they seized a Glock 23...
ABC6.com
Landlord shot, killed in Providence while attempting to evict tenant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A landlord was shot and killed in Providence Monday while attempting to evict one of her tenants living in the home, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Jennie Jensen was shot on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the suspect, 26-year-old Rufus Watson, was allegedly...
ABC6.com
Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police look to identify man connected to shoplifting incidents
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man connected to the shoplifting of saws from local hardware stores. Police say on January 5 and January 13, a man stole DeWalt Miter saws from Lowes stores in Warwick. The department posted...
iheart.com
Providence, Woonsocket Police Investigate Deaths
Police in the state continue to investigate a paid of deaths. In Providence, a woman was shot and killed Monday after as she was in a home on Prudence Avenue. That is in the Silver Lake area of the city. Officials have provided few details. This morning police have confirmed...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island landlord reportedly shot and killed by tenant being evicted
A Rhode Island landlord was reportedly shot and killed Monday by a tenant being evicted. A relative stated on social media that he saw 35-year-old Jennie Jensen die right in front of his eyes. According to Providence Police and WJAR 10, Jensen and two others went up to a third-floor...
NECN
Teen Injured in Drive-by Shooting Over the Weekend in Providence
A teen was injured in a drive-by shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, over the weekend. Providence police told WJAR-TV that a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down Florence Street around 11 p.m. Someone in a car reportedly shot at the teen in the area of Joslin Park and then drove off.
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man who viciously attacked girlfriend multiple times sentenced to 16 years in prison
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that a 67-year-old man who viciously attacked his girlfriend multiple times was sentenced to 16 years in state prison. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Peter Chongarlides was convicted Friday of several assault charges, including aggravated...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man, woman arrested on drug charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Tuesday they arrested a man and woman on drug charges. Police said they stopped Peightyn Riley and Muhammad Mahmoud, both of New Bedford, Monday after seeing an alleged drug transaction take place between the both of them in the north-end area.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge city man and woman with narcotics offenses
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a man on a variety of narcotics charges. On January 30th, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were targeting drug activity in the north-end sector when they observed what they believed to be a drug transaction take place between a male and female.
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves
YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
GoLocalProv
BREAKING: Woman Shot and Killed in Providence
A woman was shot and killed in Providence on Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooting took place shortly after 2:30 PM. The incident occurred on Prudence Avenue in the Silver Lake neighborhood of the city. Police say they are looking into it being the result of a possible landlord-tenant...
Turnto10.com
Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
GoLocalProv
Donations Being Accepted for Reward Fund to Find Person Responsible for Shooting and Killing Niko
East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva has announced that the city will be accepting donations for a reward leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for the injury/death of Niko, the beloved husky who belonged to an East Providence family. “Numerous people have reached out to me personally asking how...
Back to Prison for New Bedford Criminal Convicted of Assault
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a long criminal record — including a 2002 conviction for manslaughter, heroin distribution, and illegally dumping a human body in Nantucket harbor — is going back to prison for a violent domestic assault. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said...
GoLocalProv
Dog Dies in East Providence After Being Shot — Police Seeking Public’s Help
The East Providence Police Department is seeking help from the public with any information about a suspicious death of a dog in the city. EP Police said that on January 25, they began an investigation surrounding what they said were suspicious circumstances of a deceased canine. A Lakeside Avenue resident...
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
1 current, 1 former North Providence officer charged with embezzlement
The charges come after a years-long investigation by the R.I. Attorney General's Office.
