Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift Friday afternoon at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County.

The rock struck the miner in the head and neck, according to the department. Fellow miners administered first aid and brought him to the surface.

He was flown to Johnson City Medical Center where he remained hospitalized as of Friday night.

The miner was working about two miles underground when the accident happened.

The rock that struck him was reported to be six feet long, 23 inches wide, and eight inches thick.

The accident is being investigated by the Virginia Department of Energy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.