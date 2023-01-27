ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickenson County, VA

Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buAGm_0kTrTUP800

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift Friday afternoon at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County.

SWVA jail escapees captured in Hawkins County

The rock struck the miner in the head and neck, according to the department. Fellow miners administered first aid and brought him to the surface.

He was flown to Johnson City Medical Center where he remained hospitalized as of Friday night.

The miner was working about two miles underground when the accident happened.

The rock that struck him was reported to be six feet long, 23 inches wide, and eight inches thick.

The accident is being investigated by the Virginia Department of Energy.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

Related
WJHL

Bristol, Va. leaders confident AG’s landfill lawsuit can be avoided

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – City leaders in Bristol, Virginia have a glimmer of hope that they believe could prevent a lawsuit from the state attorney general over the city’s landfill. The state attorney general’s office announced earlier in January that it was suing Bristol, Virginia over several violations of the state’s environmental laws and regulations. […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Bays Mountain Park officials mourning death of wolf named Unalii

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park officials are mourning the death of a wolf named Unalii. Unalii died in his enclosure on Sunday morning, according to officials. His death is under review by veterinary staff at the University of Tennessee. Officials said Unalii appeared lethargic and had swelling...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

THP: 1 injured in Hawkins Co. crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Hawkins County Monday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports. A crash report from the THP states that at 8:30 a.m. a Volkswagen Jetta and a Dodge 2500 were driving in opposite directions on Grassy Valley Road near Talley Road. The […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles

The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
MARION, VA
WJHL

Tree-trimming scam targets BTES customers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) is warning customers to be on the lookout for a new scam in the area. A release from BTES states that the scam aims to wrongfully take money from customers for vegetation management services. According to BTES CEO Clayton Dowell, the scammers are going door-to-door to […]
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Injured Coal Miner Recovering After Being Hit By Huge Rock, Two Miles Underground

A Dickenson County, Virginia coal miner is recovering after he was seriously injured when a six foot long, 23 inches wide rock fell and hit him on the head and neck. The Virginia Department of Energy says a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. The injured miner was working about two miles below the surface at the time of the accident which is still being investigated by the Virginia Department of Energy.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Evidence motions granted in Chandler murder case

WISE — Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed Tuesday on motions about evidence in the trial of a man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler more than a year ago. Michael Donivan White, 34, participated in the hearing by video link from a federal holding facility...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WDEF

Authorities capture 2 Virginia inmates in Tennessee

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) – Two inmates who fled a southwest Virginia jail are being held without bond after authorities said they were captured in northeast Tennessee. The Washington County, Virginia, sheriff’s office said that officers located Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson in a barn on Friday in Rogersville, Tennessee, and arrested them without incident.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Abingdon Eats: Rain

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After the town of Abingdon, Virginia was nominated for possibly its fifth win in USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene competition, News Channel 11 spoke to local businesses to see what sets them apart. Rain Restaurant Rain has occupied its own space in the Abingdon food scene since 2010, and […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

WATCH: Sullivan Co. suspect Donald Britt appears in court

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the man facing numerous murder charges out of Sullivan County, is set to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Britt is facing charges in the murder of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss. Britt was also served a no-bond capias from criminal court on new […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told WYMT two county employees were involved in a crash on Monday. He said the crash happened in the Allen community on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building. Williams added one...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WJHL

WJHL

49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy