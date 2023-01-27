Read full article on original website
WHSV
Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - People in Waynesboro have until next Tuesday to find a new place to stay. An encampment site where people stayed over night, known as Tent City, were asked to leave the property today for trespassing concerns. According to the Mayor of Waynesboro, Lana Williams, the site...
cbs19news
Local company unveils blood test to find treatments for chronic pain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical discovery has been made in Charlottesville that may help people who experience chronic pain, fatigue and brain fog. AMPEL Biosolutions, a precision medicine company, came out with a new technique that may help determine what is going on for an individual patient and lead to better treatment options.
theriver953.com
SCSO seeks and warns of an at large fugitive
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the launch of a search for a wanted and dangerous fugitive. Jessie Lee Herald of New Market is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of with intent to distribute Methamphetamine while in possession of said firearm.
fox5dc.com
Marijuana complaint leads to massive drug and car theft bust in Culpeper
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. - An anonymous tip regarding the sale of marijuana in a Culpeper neighborhood led authorities to an illegal car theft operation and a massive drug bust. Culpeper police said they initiated a federal narcotics and car theft investigation In March 2020. After investigating the initial complaint, police...
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock
A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
cbs19news
Police recovered another body from Rockfish River
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports divers returned to the Rockfish River in Nelson County on Friday. Around 8:15 a.m. Friday, they recovered the body of one of the two people still missing from a submerged vehicle that was found in the river in December.
WSLS
VSP: Body recovered from Nelson County river, one still missing
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Another body has been recovered from the Rockfish River in Nelson County after a vehicle was found submerged in late December, according to Virginia State Police. On Friday, Jan. 27, Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team divers went back to the river to continue...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now. Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was...
cbs19news
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
WHSV
SCSO asking for help looking for suspect
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect. According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market is wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.
NBC 29 News
UVA doctor: Vaccines help reduce cervical cancer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer in women, and also affects men. UVA Health has trials for patients with the cancer looking at immunotherapy. It also offers additional trials for patients with recurrence. Cervical cancer was more common, but one UVA Health doctor says that...
NBC 29 News
Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
newsnationnow.com
Ex-police chief: Cops tried to create ‘auditory witnesses’
(NewsNation) — A former police chief in Virginia says the officers who beat Tyre Nichols were trying to create “auditory witnesses” and believes a corrupted system is responsible for creating a culture of violence that led to Nichols’ death. The five officers in Memphis could be...
WSET
Nelson County deputies looking for wanted 45-year-old man
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man for crimes, according to deputies. Deputies said Donovan Lacy Smith, age 45, formerly of Afton, is wanted by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office for the following crimes:. 18.2-246.3 - Money Laundering. 18.2-248 -...
cbs19news
Property assessments jump in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents and businesses in Charlottesville could see a big jump in their property taxes. The city Assessor’s Offices recently completed its 2023 reassessment of taxable properties within the city’s limits. According to a release, the assessments on residential parcels increased by an average...
WDBJ7.com
Additional body found after vehicle found submerged in Nelson Co. river in late 2022
NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers continued their efforts on Friday aiming to find two additional bodies said to be missing after a vehicle went into Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in late 2022. One body...
Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.
WHSV
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
cbs19news
Mariebette's celebrates Hot Chocolate Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville’s Mariebette’s typically has people walking in and out for their delicious treats and European inspired dishes. But, February draws in a new crowd for their hot chocolate month, which features a new flavor of the tasty drink every day. “And it’s just...
cbs19news
Mortgage payments might rise because of property assessments going up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The issue of affordable housing in Charlottesville is coming up again as prices are set to become even more expensive. Monthly mortgage payments might rise as a result of property assessments going up. The city assessor's office recently completed its 2023 reassessment of taxable properties...
