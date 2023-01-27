Read full article on original website
Related
3 News Now
There's a push for young lawyers to practice in rural America
The Instagram page of John Paul Svec has three photos. In the first two, from seven years ago, he’s a high school kid holding a bow and a rifle. That third photo, from six years later, shows what might keep him in a small town. It’s his letter of acceptance to the University of Nebraska College of Law.
3 News Now
Positively the Heartland: Ultra Chic Boutique provides access to affordable fashion for a good cause
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Even when inflation isn't as concerning as it is these days, Ultra Chic Boutique fills a need: Beautiful dresses which could cost hundreds — sold starting at $40, money that goes to a cause. This 14th year includes more than 2,000 dresses, which are...
3 News Now
Ed Committee hears bills aimed at easing Nebraska’s teacher shortage
Nebraska teachers, administrators and K-12 education advocates testified Monday before the Legislature’s Education Committee about the scale of Nebraska’s teacher shortage. The state’s public schools reported nearly 700 unfilled teaching positions at the start of this school year, officials told the committee. Private schools said they were short...
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The 2016 Groundhog Day Blizzard
Winter storms in Nebraska and Iowa come with the territory in winter, but blizzards are rarer. Since 2000, the National Weather Service Office in Omaha issued less than 20 Blizzard Warnings. This means eastern Nebraska experiences roughly 1 blizzard every year or so. In Omaha, there have been 7 Blizzard Warnings issued by the NWS office, meaning Omaha experiences a blizzard around once every three years.
3 News Now
Prolonged winter storm strikes the South, could cause power outages
The next two days could be quite icy for part of the southern U.S. as freezing rain, sleet and snow could sweep multiple states this week. Much of Central Texas, including the Dallas and Austin metro areas, was placed under winter storm warnings through Wednesday. Sections of Arkansas and Tennessee, including the Little Rock and Memphis areas, were placed under ice storm warnings for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Comments / 0