Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Corona del Mar Chamber Hosts ““Good Morning CdM” with Newport Beach Council Member Lauren Kleiman February 9
Join the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce for their monthly “Good Morning CdM” meeting on Thursday morning, Feb. 9 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club with special guest newly elected NB City Council Representative for District 6 Lauren Kleiman, who will offer updates on objectives for the city.
KROST CPAs in Los Angeles Welcomes Grant Miller as Principal of Tax
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Los Angeles-based CPA firm, KROST CPAs & Consultants, welcomes Grant K. Miller, CPA, EA, as Principal of Tax. To begin his new role as Tax Principal, Grant will be based in our Woodland Hills office and he will provide direction and leadership to further the success of our tax department. He will also work closely with clients to manage their expectations for deliverables, services, and budgets.
250 LBUSD girls to attend AAUW LB STEM Career Conference
Since 2003, AAUW Long Beach has conducted an annual Career Conference for Long Beach Unified School District Title I middle school girls to inspire them to consider well-paying careers that utilize science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). On February 24, 2023, 250 7th and 8th grade girls will attend the 19th STEM Career Conference at Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science. Participating schools are Franklin Classical Middle School, Hamilton Middle School, Hughes Middle School, Jefferson Leadership Academies, Lindbergh STEM Academy, Muir Academy, Powell Academy for Success (K-8), Robinson Academy (K-8), Stephens Middle School, and Washington Middle School.
Newport Beach Chamber Hosts 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast March 17 at VEA Newport Beach
The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will honor the City’s finest and hard-working individuals at the 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, March 17 at VEA Newport Beach: A Marriott Resort & Spa. The Chamber recognizes the Newport Beach Police Department in an effort...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 31, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s are expected...
Garden Grove launches online survey of key city services
Garden Grove residents are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s community survey to provide input on key city services, such as public safety, homelessness, and affordable housing. The online survey is available now until Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at https://surveys.zencity.io/garden-grove/Ynb18H/?s=sd or by clickable digital ads on social media feeds.
Man arrested for vandalizing the Las Poderosas mural in Costa Mesa with white supremacy hate speech
COSTA MESA, Calif. (Jan. 31, 2023) – On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Costa Mesa police were called to the 3000 block of Killybrooke near Baker Street regarding the defacing of the Las Poderosas mural, a public mural created in 2020 to honor eight poderosas – or strong women.
50,000 people celebrate the 2023 OC Tet Festival at Mile Square Park
A crowd of more than 50,000 people turned out last weekend to celebrate the 2023 OC Tet Festival at Mile Square Park, hosted by Supervisor Andrew Do. “Our annual OC Tet Festival continues to be a remarkable success, bringing our community together as we celebrate our Vietnamese-American community’s most important holiday,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do.
Anaheim Police Chief, Anaheim Police Association joint letter on Tyre Nichols
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 31, 2023) On Friday, the Memphis Police Department released video footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols. After watching the video footage, we are saddened and angered by the actions of the Memphis officers that led to Mr. Nichols’ death. On behalf of the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Police Association (APA), we want to extend our condolences to the Nichols family. When officers use excessive force, it tears at the fabric of our society and violates the oath we are sworn to uphold. With that being said, we want to reassure the community this would never occur in Anaheim and highlight some of the many ways we hold ourselves accountable to maintain the trust of the community.
Life on the Base: MCAS El Toro Art Exhibition Opens February 19 at Great Park Gallery
The City of Irvine is pleased to present Life on the Base: MCAS El Toro, a historical photography exhibition at the Great Park Gallery. An opening reception will be held Sunday, February 19, 1–3 p.m. A three-part live swing and jazz music series, Swingin’ in the Palm Court, will take place in February, March, and April; and the Orange County Archives Bazaar, Green is the New Orange: The Environment, Art, and Us, will take place Sunday, March 12, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. The exhibition runs through Sunday, May 7.
SAPD Chief Valentin responds to the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers
“The brutality suffered by Tyre Nichols in Tennessee at the hands of the very people sworn to protect the public is hard to comprehend, and our deepest condolences go out to the family suffering immeasurable grief at this time. It is a tragedy that challenges us to face, again, many of the questions we have grappled with over many years. How do we prevent this from occurring? How can we ensure safety and dignity for all people? How can the overwhelming professional law enforcement personnel and affected communities heal from these horrific incidents?
MemorialCare gives back with $200,000 in community grants
MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, has announced the recipients for its Community Benefit Grants program for Fiscal Year 2023. MemorialCare will donate a total of $200,000, made possible from across the health system’s four hospitals Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, and Saddleback Medical Center.
South Coast Repertory announces programming, schedule changes to current season
South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei) announced that it will make programming and schedule changes to the current 2022-23 season. Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical, which was to have its world premiere this spring has been postponed until spring 2024. Its replacement is the new play avaaz by queer Iranian American writer Michael Shayan, with performances beginning three weeks later than the original schedule. Also, La Havana Madrid by Sandra Delgado has been selected as the Outside SCR offering this summer at Mission San Juan Capistrano.
Anaheim student one of 10 nationwide recipients of $10,000 college scholarship from Sallie Mae
Anaheim-local Ahmad Elhaija is one of only 10 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students from The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Currently, Ahmad is a medical student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA studying for his Doctor of Medicine (M.D).
Support Marines this February with Bedding and Towel Drive
Help support the single Marines, single parents, and geographic bachelors of Irvine’s adopted 2/11 Marine Battalion by donating bedding and towels for their barracks. The 2/11 Marine Battalion is seeking new, unused towels, washcloths, standard pillows, and standard pillowcases. Donations can be dropped off February 1–28 during the following...
Learn how to avoid identify theft in Orange County
(Santa Ana, Calif.) Orange County Chairman Donald P. Wagner and Treasurer Shari Freidenrich are kicking off Identity Theft Awareness Week by urging Orange County residents to take steps to safeguard their personal information. Identity Theft Awareness Week formally runs nationwide from January 30 through February 3, 2023 aiming to draw attention both to the ways that fraudsters operate and how to minimize the likelihood of becoming a victim. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received over 1.4 million reports of identity theft in 2021.
ORANGE COAST LEAGUE WRAP-UP: Costa Mesa upsets league-leading Calvary Chapel
Costa Mesa’s Christian Dasca moves left awaiting a screen by Kembo Howerton on Calvary Chapel’s Gavin Russell. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Costa Mesa High School’s boys basketball team captured a 77-46 Orange Coast League victory over league-leading Calvary Chapel Monday night at Costa Mesa. The loss knocked...
La Palma police blotter, January 19 to January 25, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 19, 2023. Disturbance...
Explaining California’s Growing Food Truck Culture
California has long been known as a foodie haven. Although a complete compiling list of the State’s Michelin-starred dining destinations is a moving target at last estimate, there were 89 Michelin-starred restaurants in the State. But for those who really want to experience cutting-edge Californian cuisine, the vast array...
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit
President Carmelita Tiongson welcomed members to the Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s first meeting of the New Year on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerritos Senior Center. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance, members joined in singing Hawaii Pono’I led by Ann Kho and accompanied by Pete Kahele and Frank Yoshii with their ukuleles. Carmelita introduced Ann as her Co-President for 2023.
