ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 31, 2023) On Friday, the Memphis Police Department released video footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols. After watching the video footage, we are saddened and angered by the actions of the Memphis officers that led to Mr. Nichols’ death. On behalf of the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Police Association (APA), we want to extend our condolences to the Nichols family. When officers use excessive force, it tears at the fabric of our society and violates the oath we are sworn to uphold. With that being said, we want to reassure the community this would never occur in Anaheim and highlight some of the many ways we hold ourselves accountable to maintain the trust of the community.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO