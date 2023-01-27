ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Fitchburg apartment fire displaces residents from 16 units

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The people who live in sixteen Fitchburg apartment were displaced over the weekend when a fire broke out at their complex. The Fitchburg Fire Department said they received multiple phone calls from tenants reporting a fire coming from the outside of one of the apartment complexes.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Village of Brooklyn couple escapes house fire unharmed

BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) – A fast-moving fire swept through a home in the Village of Brooklyn and a couple got out safely just in time. Jeff Vondra explained he was in the kitchen of his home, on Stacie Court, around 5 p.m. on Sunday, making dinner when he smelled smoke coming from the garage. He quickly realized the garage was on fire and yelled to his wife to get out of the home.
BROOKLYN, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend. The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old...
MCFARLAND, WI
nbc15.com

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances

Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district at the State of the District address Tuesday night. Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Following the homicide, Beloit’s police chief is...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Iowa Co. Sheriff: Victim in Town of Wyoming shooting dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities confirmed that the victim of a shooting that happened last week in Iowa County died Monday as a result of her injuries. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday that the suspect in the case, a 34-year-old Hillpoint man, now faces a charge of intoxicated use of a weapon. He is at the Iowa County jail with a $250,000 cash bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD still investigating credit union robbery last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a robbery last week at a credit union on the city’s north side. According to the MPD report, the suspect went into the UW Credit Union, in the 1400 block of Northport Drive, just north of Warner Park, around 10 a.m. on Thursday and handed the teller a note demanding money.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Salt vs. sand use: City of Madison Streets Division weighs in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Following a big snowfall as the Capitol City saw Saturday, some residents may be wondering why the city’s interior roadways are more snow-covered than perhaps neighboring municipalities. The answer lies within a policy the City of Madison Streets Division has been practicing for more than a decade.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods

Vehicles deemed too easy to steal will no longer be covered by some of the country’s largest auto insurers. UW Whitewater at Rock County and Edgewood College partnered to start a new nursing program in an effort to educate and retain nurses for Southern Wisconsin communities. Madison East vs...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigation into stabbing last week still ongoing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing late last week that sent a man to the hospital. The police report released Tuesday indicated officers responded to an area hospital on Thursday, around 3 p.m., after the 29-year-old man was dropped off there. MPD described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash. The medical examiner’s office stated that...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot pleads in 11 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Tuesday after striking a deal with prosecutors in the nearly one dozen separate cases against him. When he...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man’s body was found submerged in the water of Lake Waubesa early Sunday morning after search and rescue teams indicated an ATV may have fallen through the ice. On Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s office were notified that a 45-year-old fisherman did not...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Four snowmobiling deaths reported in four days

MADISON (WMTV) – Four snowmobile deaths in the past four days have more than doubled the number reported in January, new DNR numbers show. Last week, after the first two of the four deaths occurred, bringing the total at the time to five, the agency warned riders about the number so far. Two more since Friday pushed the total this month to seven.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

18-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing from Portage Police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested an 18-year-old after police say he allegedly led Columbia County authorities on a chase following a traffic stop. The Portage Police Department stated that officers pulled over the suspect on New Pinery Road. The driver identified himself and police said they allegedly smelled marijuana. During the stop and while waiting for backup, an officer learned that the driver had previous charges of fleeing and eluding, operating a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison East vs LaFollette basketball game postponed over safety concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A disturbance in the parking lot of Madison LaFollette High School has prompted the postponement of the school’s basketball game against Madison East High School. According to a Madison Police Department incident report, a teenager displayed a gun during the lunch-time altercation involving around a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Oregon PD K9 sniffs out methamphetamine, cocaine in 21-year-old’s car

VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon Police Department officers arrested a 21- and a 24-year-old after a K9 helped locate various drugs in the pair’s vehicle. At around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle near Dunn Avenue and East Netherwood Street in the Village of Oregon for a vehicle registration violation.
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Kia, Hyundai respond to some insurers refusing to cover cars deemed easy to steal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vehicles deemed too easy to steal will no longer be covered by some of the country’s largest auto insurers. Progressive and State Farm will not be writing new policies on Kia or Hyundai vehicles made between 2015 and 2019. It’s not clear which markets are impacted by the insurance companies’ decision, but earlier reports indicate Denver and Saint Louis are among them.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MMSD superintendent addresses the State of the District

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Following the...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy