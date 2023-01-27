ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

4d ago

If there are protests, then it is just an excuse to cause mayhem. Protests now a days, are just as common as using the race card. Which has no meaning anymore

Micheal Burk'e
3d ago

I am pretty sure that the mayor of Madison Wisconsin has already broken the trust of the people of Madison. what does she know about trust.

nbc15.com

MMSD superintendent addresses the State of the District

MMSD superintendent addresses the State of the District
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD still investigating credit union robbery last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a robbery last week at a credit union on the city’s north side. According to the MPD report, the suspect went into the UW Credit Union, in the 1400 block of Northport Drive, just north of Warner Park, around 10 a.m. on Thursday and handed the teller a note demanding money.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigation into stabbing last week still ongoing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing late last week that sent a man to the hospital. The police report released Tuesday indicated officers responded to an area hospital on Thursday, around 3 p.m., after the 29-year-old man was dropped off there. MPD described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot pleads in 11 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Tuesday after striking a deal with prosecutors in the nearly one dozen separate cases against him. When he...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man gets 3+ years in prison for having a ‘large revolver’ in a school zone

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Department of Justice announced that a Wisconsin man will be spending time in prison after being sentenced on Tuesday. The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, stated that 38-year-old David Barber, from Beloit, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone.
BELOIT, WI
Channel 3000

Beloit police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

BELOIT, Wis. -- Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles spoke out Monday after the release of video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. "The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis police officers is appalling, indefensible and sickening," Sayles said. "Our thoughts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues, and his community. "
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Madison mayoral candidates meet for community forum

Madison mayoral candidates meet for community forum
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Police investigating robbery at north Madison bank

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a bank was robbed last week on the city's north side. Officers were sent to the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Employees reported that a man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. He then left the area with cash.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Iowa Co. Sheriff: Victim in Town of Wyoming shooting dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities confirmed that the victim of a shooting that happened last week in Iowa County died Monday as a result of her injuries. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday that the suspect in the case, a 34-year-old Hillpoint man, now faces a charge of intoxicated use of a weapon. He is at the Iowa County jail with a $250,000 cash bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage

Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods

Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Some vehicles no longer covered by Progressive, State Farm

Some vehicles no longer covered by Progressive, State Farm
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend. The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old...
MCFARLAND, WI

