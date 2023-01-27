Read full article on original website
AP_000900.02cb1736e0a64ae396a52fbf106e2061.2352
4d ago
If there are protests, then it is just an excuse to cause mayhem. Protests now a days, are just as common as using the race card. Which has no meaning anymore
Reply
3
Micheal Burk'e
3d ago
I am pretty sure that the mayor of Madison Wisconsin has already broken the trust of the people of Madison. what does she know about trust.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Related
nbc15.com
MMSD superintendent addresses the State of the District
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Following the...
nbc15.com
MPD still investigating credit union robbery last week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a robbery last week at a credit union on the city’s north side. According to the MPD report, the suspect went into the UW Credit Union, in the 1400 block of Northport Drive, just north of Warner Park, around 10 a.m. on Thursday and handed the teller a note demanding money.
nbc15.com
MPD investigation into stabbing last week still ongoing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing late last week that sent a man to the hospital. The police report released Tuesday indicated officers responded to an area hospital on Thursday, around 3 p.m., after the 29-year-old man was dropped off there. MPD described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
nbc15.com
Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Roughly a year ago, a shooting happened outside Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game, resulting in the death of 19-year-old Jion Broomfield. Following the homicide, Beloit’s police chief is looking back at the events of January 29th, 2022, and how the city has grown through the tragedy.
nbc15.com
Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot pleads in 11 cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Tuesday after striking a deal with prosecutors in the nearly one dozen separate cases against him. When he...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man gets 3+ years in prison for having a ‘large revolver’ in a school zone
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Department of Justice announced that a Wisconsin man will be spending time in prison after being sentenced on Tuesday. The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, stated that 38-year-old David Barber, from Beloit, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone.
Channel 3000
Beloit police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
BELOIT, Wis. -- Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles spoke out Monday after the release of video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. "The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis police officers is appalling, indefensible and sickening," Sayles said. "Our thoughts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues, and his community. "
nbc15.com
Madison mayoral candidates meet for community forum
The art of forensics: How police sketches work in a digital world. As cameras position themselves from the streets to home doorbells, criminal investigators have increasingly turned to technology as evidence. Allies join the fight for justice days after released bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols. Updated: 4 hours ago. Allies...
Channel 3000
Police investigating robbery at north Madison bank
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a bank was robbed last week on the city's north side. Officers were sent to the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Employees reported that a man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. He then left the area with cash.
nbc15.com
Allies join the fight for justice days after released bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols
The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews. Madison mayoral candidates meet for community forum. Updated: 7 hours ago. Three candidates in the race for Madison’s mayor will meet Monday night in a community...
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. Sheriff: Victim in Town of Wyoming shooting dies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities confirmed that the victim of a shooting that happened last week in Iowa County died Monday as a result of her injuries. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday that the suspect in the case, a 34-year-old Hillpoint man, now faces a charge of intoxicated use of a weapon. He is at the Iowa County jail with a $250,000 cash bond.
nbc15.com
Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
nbc15.com
Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods
Vehicles deemed too easy to steal will no longer be covered by some of the country’s largest auto insurers. UW Whitewater at Rock County and Edgewood College partnered to start a new nursing program in an effort to educate and retain nurses for Southern Wisconsin communities. Madison East vs...
Channel 3000
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Milwaukee and Waukesha counties to continue rental assistance as state ends it
A Wisconsin program that started during COVID to offer emergency rental assistance comes to the end at the state level. However, Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties plan to keep theirs going.
nbc15.com
Some vehicles no longer covered by Progressive, State Farm
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
nbc15.com
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances
Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district at the State of the District address Tuesday night. Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Following the homicide, Beloit’s police chief is...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
nbc15.com
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend. The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old...
Police: 21 injured in massive 85-car Wisconsin crash on I-39/90
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol now says 85 cars were involved in a massive crash on the I-39/90 interstate between Beloit and Janesville on Friday. Twenty-one people were hospitalized for injuries after whiteout conditions caused vehicles to pile up along the frozen roadway. One fatality was reported in an “unrelated crash,” police […]
Comments / 3