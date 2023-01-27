BELOIT, Wis. -- Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles spoke out Monday after the release of video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. "The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis police officers is appalling, indefensible and sickening," Sayles said. "Our thoughts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues, and his community. "

