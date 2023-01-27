Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of DelawareEden ReportsNewark, DE
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Study finds disproportionate number of white students in speech programs at MSD
Dr. Laura Manges, Director of Student Services, informed the Milford School District Board of Education that a study conducted by the federal government found that the district had a disproportionate number of white students receiving speech and language services. The study used relative risk ratio methodology provided by the federal government based on the December 1 student count. “On September ... Read More
‘Profound Grief, Debilitating Pain’ Put This Kennett Square Woman on the Path to Her Current Profession
Erin Bobo, a Kennett Square-based myofascial release therapist, has been healing both people and horses for more than two decades, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Several life-changing events put Bobo on a path to her current profession. During her senior year at Kennett High School, her beloved...
phl17.com
11 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closed in the Delaware Valley
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 of it’s stores including 5 buybuy Baby stores and all of its Harmon beauty Stores. This announcement comes after the the home goods chain defaulted on its loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being...
trentonjournal.com
Jennings Village Waitlist Now Open
The waitlist for brand new affordable apartments centrally located in the heart of Trenton is now open. Jennnings Village is a four-story building featuring 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes ideal for families. Based in Mercer County, Jennings Village is centrally located to shopping, dining, employment opportunities, recreational destinations, and transportation options. Featuring thoughtfully designed layouts, wonderful amenities, and a range of resident services, Jennings Village will provide a sense of community to all residents.
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best local eateries.
fox29.com
Police warn parents after edibles disguised as every day snack confiscated from Burlington County teen
MARLTON, N.J. - A popular snack for kids is now a part of police's latest warning to parents after a bag of what seemed to be just tasty, fun-shaped crackers was confiscated from a local teen after authorities discovered it was actually a bag of edibles. Evesham Township Police are...
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in Delaware
A well-known and rapidly expanding grocery store chain is opening another new location in Delaware. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be celebrating the grand opening events for its newest Delaware supermarket location in Milford, according to the company's website.
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
Pa. judge grants Chester city receiver permission to strip elected city officials of administrative powers
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington scheduled to test emergency siren system on Tuesday
Thirteen sirens throughout Wilmington are scheduled to be activated Tuesday morning as part of an emergency test. Wilmington is planning to set off the alarms at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday for 3-5 minutes, a system put in place in 2005 to alert residents in the event of an emergency. If...
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Chester County Hospital Named One of 50 Best Hospitals in America
Healthgrades recently recognized Chester County Hospital (CCH) as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This acknowledgment places CCH in the top 1 percent of hospitals nationwide for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures. Along with this year’s recognition, CCH was...
firststateupdate.com
Emergency Sirens To Be Tested In Wilmington Shortly
The City of Wilmington will conduct a test of its Emergency Alert and Notification system today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The sirens will sound, and test verbal announcements will be made at approximately 10:45 a.m. There are 13 sirens located throughout the City that will be activated for three to...
talbotspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
fox29.com
Religious leaders in Delaware denounce Tyre Nichols killing, call for police reforms
WILMINGTON, De. - A group of religious leaders in Delaware denounced the police killing of Tyre Nichols days after shocking body camera footage was released and called for reforms in their state. The Interdenominational Ministers Action Council (IMAC) of Delaware gathered Tuesday in Wilmington for a press conference on what...
Carjackers were no match for a brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
Affordable Housing; Blessing or Prison?
There has been some controversy over the topic of affordable housing in the South Jersey area. More and more, we see complexes and housing projects going up in most local towns throughout Gloucester County, New Jersey. Just to be clear, affordable housing is often a mission of the local housing authorities and different investors offering an income based rental agreement. These apartments can be life savers for those living within or under the poverty limits. With the economy in turmoil these days, many see these complexes as a true blessing allowing them to have a safe and comfortable home for their families at a price they can afford while still being able to support the rest of their needs. Additionally, affordable housing complexes also often offers amenities such as small playgrounds, on-site laundry facilities, ample parking, and other needed comforts for the every day family. Although they may not be perfect, it beats being on the street.
WGMD Radio
Commercial Air Service Returns to Delaware
Commercial air service returns to Delaware! Beginning Wednesday, Avelo Airlines will fly from the Wilmington Airport with nonstop flights to five Florida destinations. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service – Avelo’s first flight – bound for Orlando – will depart at 10am on Wednesday. Other Florida destinations are West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Fort Myers.
Historic home to get facelift
At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a request from Collins Bowers Investments LLC to add an accessory dwelling unit on property located at 304 Lakeview Avenue. The company was requesting turning an existing garage into a single story apartment. Tanner Bowers, who is renovating the historic home on the property, plans to live in the apartment while he ... Read More
