New Castle, DE

Milford LIVE News

Study finds disproportionate number of white students in speech programs at MSD

Dr. Laura Manges, Director of Student Services, informed the Milford School District Board of Education that a study conducted by the federal government found that the district had a disproportionate number of white students receiving speech and language services. The study used relative risk ratio methodology provided by the federal government based on the December 1 student count. “On September ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
phl17.com

11 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closed in the Delaware Valley

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 of it’s stores including 5 buybuy Baby stores and all of its Harmon beauty Stores. This announcement comes after the the home goods chain defaulted on its loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being...
WILMINGTON, DE
trentonjournal.com

Jennings Village Waitlist Now Open

The waitlist for brand new affordable apartments centrally located in the heart of Trenton is now open. Jennnings Village is a four-story building featuring 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes ideal for families. Based in Mercer County, Jennings Village is centrally located to shopping, dining, employment opportunities, recreational destinations, and transportation options. Featuring thoughtfully designed layouts, wonderful amenities, and a range of resident services, Jennings Village will provide a sense of community to all residents.
TRENTON, NJ
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pa. judge grants Chester city receiver permission to strip elected city officials of administrative powers

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.
CHESTER, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington scheduled to test emergency siren system on Tuesday

Thirteen sirens throughout Wilmington are scheduled to be activated Tuesday morning as part of an emergency test. Wilmington is planning to set off the alarms at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday for 3-5 minutes, a system put in place in 2005 to alert residents in the event of an emergency. If...
WILMINGTON, DE
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
firststateupdate.com

Emergency Sirens To Be Tested In Wilmington Shortly

The City of Wilmington will conduct a test of its Emergency Alert and Notification system today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The sirens will sound, and test verbal announcements will be made at approximately 10:45 a.m. There are 13 sirens located throughout the City that will be activated for three to...
WILMINGTON, DE
talbotspy.org

Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
EASTON, MD
Affordable Housing; Blessing or Prison?

There has been some controversy over the topic of affordable housing in the South Jersey area. More and more, we see complexes and housing projects going up in most local towns throughout Gloucester County, New Jersey. Just to be clear, affordable housing is often a mission of the local housing authorities and different investors offering an income based rental agreement. These apartments can be life savers for those living within or under the poverty limits. With the economy in turmoil these days, many see these complexes as a true blessing allowing them to have a safe and comfortable home for their families at a price they can afford while still being able to support the rest of their needs. Additionally, affordable housing complexes also often offers amenities such as small playgrounds, on-site laundry facilities, ample parking, and other needed comforts for the every day family. Although they may not be perfect, it beats being on the street.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WGMD Radio

Commercial Air Service Returns to Delaware

Commercial air service returns to Delaware! Beginning Wednesday, Avelo Airlines will fly from the Wilmington Airport with nonstop flights to five Florida destinations. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service – Avelo’s first flight – bound for Orlando – will depart at 10am on Wednesday. Other Florida destinations are West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Fort Myers.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Historic home to get facelift

At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a request from Collins Bowers Investments LLC to add an accessory dwelling unit on property located at 304 Lakeview Avenue. The company was requesting turning an existing garage into a single story apartment. Tanner Bowers, who is renovating the historic home on the property, plans to live in the apartment while he ... Read More
MILFORD, DE

