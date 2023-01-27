There has been some controversy over the topic of affordable housing in the South Jersey area. More and more, we see complexes and housing projects going up in most local towns throughout Gloucester County, New Jersey. Just to be clear, affordable housing is often a mission of the local housing authorities and different investors offering an income based rental agreement. These apartments can be life savers for those living within or under the poverty limits. With the economy in turmoil these days, many see these complexes as a true blessing allowing them to have a safe and comfortable home for their families at a price they can afford while still being able to support the rest of their needs. Additionally, affordable housing complexes also often offers amenities such as small playgrounds, on-site laundry facilities, ample parking, and other needed comforts for the every day family. Although they may not be perfect, it beats being on the street.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO