ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown police uncover illegal gambling operation

By C. Aileen Blaine
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMsQS_0kTrSKZd00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department uncovered paraphernalia pertaining to illegal gambling during a search warrant Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Agents and officers with the Youngstown Police Department executed a search warrant for illegal gambling in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue on Friday.

There, agents seized four electronic video slot machines, $1,727 in U.S. currency and gambling-related documents.

Three individuals were issued criminal summonses for gambling-related charges:

  • Ghassan K. Musleh, 56, of Canfield: Game of chance for profit or scheme of chance — 1 count; operating a gambling house — 4 counts
  • David J. Cash, 36, of Campbell: Game of chance for profit or scheme of chance — 1 count
  • Joseph M. Giuriceo-Ahmed, 35, Campbell: Game of chance for profit or scheme of chance — 1 count

Administrative charges were filed against the liquor permit under the following:

  • Acquiring, possessing, controlling or operating a gambling device — 4 counts
  • Gambling with an electronic video gambling device — 4 counts
  • Gambling with game of chance for profit or scheme of chance — 4 counts
  • Operating a gambling house — 4 counts
  • Recklessly permitting public gambling – 4 counts
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

60 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl found in Cleveland storage locker

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Painesville man is facing federal charges after authorities found more than 60 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl inside a storage locker in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Ronald Rendon-Luna is accused of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Thomas Parker...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Former Youngstown police officer pleads guilty to theft charge

A former Youngstown police officer has pled guilty to a charge of theft in court on Tuesday. According to court records, 29-year-old Deon Gilbert pled guilty to one reduced charge of theft and was ordered to pay a fine of $150. The charge stems from an incidents from between September...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar

A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: 1 killed, 1 injured in Ellwood City shooting

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Lawrence County, sources say.Sources tell KDKA-TV that the deadly shooting happened Monday just after 5 p.m. on 1st Street in Ellwood City. Sources say a mother and daughter are the victims. The mother died at the scene while her daughter was taken to a hospital in Ohio in critical condition, sources say.Sources say the gunman, who is allegedly the daughter's boyfriend, shot both victims in the head inside a third-floor apartment. A man inside a nearby bar who did not want to be identified saw police take the man into custody. "I saw the suspect backing down the street and then there were four or five cops, he went down on the ground," he said. "They handcuffed him and put him in the car. No shoes, socks, no t-shirt."No charges have been filed at this time. The Lawrence County district attorney says he will release more information on Tuesday. The mayor said this is the first homicide of 2023. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy