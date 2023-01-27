Youngstown police uncover illegal gambling operation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department uncovered paraphernalia pertaining to illegal gambling during a search warrant Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Agents and officers with the Youngstown Police Department executed a search warrant for illegal gambling in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue on Friday.

There, agents seized four electronic video slot machines, $1,727 in U.S. currency and gambling-related documents.

Three individuals were issued criminal summonses for gambling-related charges:

Ghassan K. Musleh, 56, of Canfield: Game of chance for profit or scheme of chance — 1 count; operating a gambling house — 4 counts

David J. Cash, 36, of Campbell: Game of chance for profit or scheme of chance — 1 count

Joseph M. Giuriceo-Ahmed, 35, Campbell: Game of chance for profit or scheme of chance — 1 count

Administrative charges were filed against the liquor permit under the following:

Acquiring, possessing, controlling or operating a gambling device — 4 counts

Gambling with an electronic video gambling device — 4 counts

Gambling with game of chance for profit or scheme of chance — 4 counts

Operating a gambling house — 4 counts

Recklessly permitting public gambling – 4 counts

