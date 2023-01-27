Youngstown police uncover illegal gambling operation
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department uncovered paraphernalia pertaining to illegal gambling during a search warrant Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.
Agents and officers with the Youngstown Police Department executed a search warrant for illegal gambling in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue on Friday.
There, agents seized four electronic video slot machines, $1,727 in U.S. currency and gambling-related documents.
Three individuals were issued criminal summonses for gambling-related charges:
- Ghassan K. Musleh, 56, of Canfield: Game of chance for profit or scheme of chance — 1 count; operating a gambling house — 4 counts
- David J. Cash, 36, of Campbell: Game of chance for profit or scheme of chance — 1 count
- Joseph M. Giuriceo-Ahmed, 35, Campbell: Game of chance for profit or scheme of chance — 1 count
Administrative charges were filed against the liquor permit under the following:
- Acquiring, possessing, controlling or operating a gambling device — 4 counts
- Gambling with an electronic video gambling device — 4 counts
- Gambling with game of chance for profit or scheme of chance — 4 counts
- Operating a gambling house — 4 counts
- Recklessly permitting public gambling – 4 counts
