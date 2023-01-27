Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Brandi Rhodes On Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Cody’s Return From Injury
Brandi Rhodes has been away from wrestling since she exited AEW, and she recently opened up about the decision as well as Cody’s return from injury. Brandi spoke with The Bare Magazine for a new interview and you can see a couple of wrestling-related excerpts below:. On how she’s...
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes On Pointing at the Wrestlemania Sign, Teases New Merchandise
During the post-show press conference after the Royal Rumble (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about winning the men’s Rumble match and how cool it was to point at the Wrestlemania sign. He also teased new merchandise related to his torn pectoral injury last year. Here are highlights:. On...
411mania.com
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
411mania.com
Jazmin Allure Had Emotional Moment With Becky Lynch After WWE Main Event Match
Jazmin Allure had a match on WWE Main Event last year, and she recently revealed that she shared an emotional moment with Becky Lynch after the bout. Allure, who is now part of the WOW – Women of Wrestling roster as Jennifer Florez, spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and talked about her match in WWE against Tamina, which aired on the July 11th episode of WWE Main Event. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
NJPW Road to New Beginning Night Five Results: LIJ Battles CHAOS
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of its Road to New Beginning tour today at the Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium in Iwate, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuto Nakajima. * Master Wato & Jado def. Gedo & Taiji Ishimori.
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches, Hangman vs. Moxley III
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which includes two title matches and more. The lineup features:. * AEW TNT Championship, No Holds Barred: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe. * AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Red Velvet. * Hangman Adam Page vs....
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. * Javier Bernal def. Oba Femi. * Sol Ruca def....
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Pitched Stories As RAW GM, Why Bret Hart Vs. Hulk Hogan Didn’t Happen In WCW
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff answered fan questions including if he ever pitched stories while RAW GM, and why Bret Hart vs. Hulk Hogan in WCW never happened. Some highlights are below. On if he ever pitched creative while RAW GM: “When I was general manger...
411mania.com
Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear. She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I...
411mania.com
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.31.23
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.
411mania.com
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
411mania.com
Tony Khan on the Changes He Made to Keep His Booking Layout More Organized
– During a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed how he changed his his booking layout to keep things more organized. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on his process of booking storylines: “I had a process, I already had...
411mania.com
Mims Discusses Chasing Titles In NWA And Says He’s “Tired Of Being A Runner-Up”
Speaking recently with PWMania.com, Mims shared some details about his efforts to win gold in the NWA ring, his time-limit draw against Jordan Clearwater, and what he hopes for himself and his team for 2023 (via Fightful). The wrestler cited some of the most significant names he’s worked with and learned from in NWA and who he has his sights set on defeating. You can read the full interview here and find some highlights below.
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi Comments On NJPW Exit, Doesn’t Think He’ll Go To AEW Right Away
As previously reported, Kota Ibushi is now a free agent after his deal with NJPW expired. He will return to the ring at GCW Bloodsport against ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. In a post on Twitter, Ibushi commented on his exit from New Japan. He wrote: “There were various conflicts,...
411mania.com
Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced matches and segments on the show:. * Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes & Judgment Day promos. * TJ Wilson produced Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Names Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39 On Raw
Rhea Ripley has revealed who she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ripley cut a promo and announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Champion at the PPV. The matches for the PPV announced thus far are:. * Undisputed WWE...
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi Returning to the Ring at GCW’s The Collective
– GCW has announced that Kota Ibushi will be returning to the ring and making his GCW debut at The Collective 2023. Per the announcement, Ibushi will be in action for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on March 30 and Joey Janela’s Spring Breka on March 31. Both shows will...
Comments / 0