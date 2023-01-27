ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland baseball superfan John Adams was part of 'what makes sports beautiful'

CLEVELAND — Baseball in Cleveland went out of rhythm today. John Adams, the Indians' drummer — the man who gave the ballpark a constant heartbeat — died today at 71. He made himself a fixture at Indians games since back in August of 1973 by bringing his drum, taking his spot out there in the bleachers, and loving the game. He loved the Indians, he loved baseball, he was always there.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Melt Bar & Grilled shuts down 2 locations, including one in Canton

CLEVELAND — In an effort to downsize and put themselves "in a much better position for continued success," Melt Bar & Grilled announced Tuesday they have permanently closed two of their locations. The restaurant in Canton's Belden Village served its last grilled cheese sandwich over the weekend, locking its...
CANTON, OH
ideastream.org

Fire departments in Northeast Ohio struggle to staff up

Fire departments across Northeast Ohio are struggling to fill their ranks, puzzled by the lack of interest in firefighting as a career. "I have yet to figure that out," Ohio State Firefighters' Association President Scott Skeldon said. "I've been involved in the fire service for 45 years, both as a volunteer and as a career firefighter, and I never in my dreams would have thought there'd be so many - especially in the career service - openings around the state."
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

