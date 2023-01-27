Read full article on original website
WOUB
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Marlon Primes values the start he got at Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Marlon Primes came to Ohio University from Akron, Ohio in the early 1980s, he wanted to be a news anchor or reporter. Little did he know that he would end up using his voice in a different way. “There was a couple of people I...
Legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams passes away at 71
CLEVELAND — A staple of the Cleveland baseball scene has died, with the Cleveland Guardians announcing that legendary stadium drummer John Adams has passed away. He was 71 years old. "It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams," the Guardians posted in a tweet...
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians fans remember John Adams
Legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams passed away on Monday. Stephanie Haney has the latest on the reaction to the fan favorite's death.
CBS Sports
Guardians superfan John Adams, who drummed at Cleveland home games for nearly 50 years, dies at 71
John Adams, a Cleveland baseball superfan that served as a ballpark drummer for nearly 50 years, died at 71, the Cleveland Guardians announced Monday. Adams' drum, a fixture in the outfield bleachers, could be heard at Cleveland home games dating back to the 1973 season. "For nearly five decades the...
Black History Month in Northeast Ohio: Tracking the origins at Kent State University
KENT, Ohio — As we turn the calendar to February, it also means we officially begin Black History Month. Kent State University traces its roots all the way back to 1969 when the university’s Black United Students organization advocated for an entire month dedicated to Black history. At...
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
WKYC
Kenston High School hockey goalie born without left hand excels on and off the ice
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — If you're ever looking for 17-year-old Nate Linsz, you'll probably find him at The Pond Ice Rink in Chagrin Falls, on the ice. He's the goalie for the Kenston High School Bombers hockey team, and, he has a crucial job: Keeping his team motivated for success.
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland baseball superfan John Adams was part of 'what makes sports beautiful'
CLEVELAND — Baseball in Cleveland went out of rhythm today. John Adams, the Indians' drummer — the man who gave the ballpark a constant heartbeat — died today at 71. He made himself a fixture at Indians games since back in August of 1973 by bringing his drum, taking his spot out there in the bleachers, and loving the game. He loved the Indians, he loved baseball, he was always there.
Cleveland Heights to 'Light up the Heights' in support of Kelce brothers ahead of Super Bowl matchup
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When it comes to the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, there may not be a city in America more conflicted than Cleveland Heights. After all, it's the hometown of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end...
GUIDE: Events in 2023 celebrating Black History Month in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Black History Month is officially here, and Northeast Ohio has many ways to celebrate throughout the month of February. Throughout the weeks ahead, many organizations in Northeast Ohio will celebrate and honor the contributions and impacts Black people have made in America. 3News has compiled a list...
Melt Bar & Grilled shuts down 2 locations, including one in Canton
CLEVELAND — In an effort to downsize and put themselves "in a much better position for continued success," Melt Bar & Grilled announced Tuesday they have permanently closed two of their locations. The restaurant in Canton's Belden Village served its last grilled cheese sandwich over the weekend, locking its...
spectrumnews1.com
New Akron Community Entertainment District designed to dovetail with Merriman Valley master plan
AKRON, Ohio — A proposal to create Akron’s fourth Community Entertainment District in the Merriman Valley met with strong support during an Akron City Council public hearing Monday. If approved by council, the CED would cover more than 24 acres along Merriman and Riverview roads, including Liberty Commons....
ideastream.org
Fire departments in Northeast Ohio struggle to staff up
Fire departments across Northeast Ohio are struggling to fill their ranks, puzzled by the lack of interest in firefighting as a career. "I have yet to figure that out," Ohio State Firefighters' Association President Scott Skeldon said. "I've been involved in the fire service for 45 years, both as a volunteer and as a career firefighter, and I never in my dreams would have thought there'd be so many - especially in the career service - openings around the state."
Five area teams earn No. 1 spots as OHSAA girls basketball district seedings are released
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five area girls basketball teams have been awarded the top seed in their respective divisions for the upcoming OHSAA postseason basketball tournament. Solon was named the top seed on the east side of Division I, and Olmsted Falls was the top seed of the west.
Cleveland will be well represented in Super Bowl LVII: Here's how
CLEVELAND — The matchup for Super Bowl LVII is set. And while the Cleveland Browns will once again be watching "The Big Game" from home, Northeast Ohio will be well represented when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, next week.
Volunteers 'desperately needed'; Ohio Red Cross hosts information session Feb. 9
The Nothern Ohio Red Cross will host an information meeting Feb. 9 for potential volunteers to hear about the many volunteer opportunities available.
Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
Cleveland Heights residents sue neighbors over backyard pizza oven
The old saying goes, "don't take the law into your own hands, take 'em to court", and that's exactly what residents in a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood are doing.
Portion of Massillon closed for building demolition; local businesses hurting
The ongoing demolition of two unsafe buildings on Lincoln Way in Downtown Massillon has closed off traffic for the time being, but it has also slowed foot traffic for the businesses that depend on it.
WKYC
