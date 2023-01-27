Fire departments across Northeast Ohio are struggling to fill their ranks, puzzled by the lack of interest in firefighting as a career. "I have yet to figure that out," Ohio State Firefighters' Association President Scott Skeldon said. "I've been involved in the fire service for 45 years, both as a volunteer and as a career firefighter, and I never in my dreams would have thought there'd be so many - especially in the career service - openings around the state."

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO