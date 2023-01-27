ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Luke Bryan to perform in two Northern California cities for 2023 tour

(KTXL) — Country singer Luke Bryan will perform in the Sacramento region this summer.  The country music star will take the stage at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on July 21. The Wheatland stop will be part of Bryan’s 36-city tour, which kicks off on June 15 in Syracuse, New York.  •Video Player Above: GoldenSky […]
WHEATLAND, CA
ABC10

Sacramento skate shop plans event in memory of Tyre Nichols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento skateboard community is coming together once again to remember Sacramento native Tyre Nichols. On Feb. 4, the Sac Ramp Skate Shop in South Sacramento is holding an event welcoming the community to hit the ramp and skate in memory of Nichols. "Let's really turn...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Houston and Stahlecker sign to play football at Sacramento State

The Oakmont High football team had a rough 2022 season that saw the Vikings finish with a 2-8 record and they were outscored by a combined 168 points in Foothill Valley League competition. Not everything is bleak for the Vikings, however, as they will be sending their star senior lineman...
SACRAMENTO, CA
oaklandside.org

Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle

Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Fire reported at Martinez refinery

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Units with Contra Costa Health Services and the Contra Costa County Fire Department responded to a smoldering fire at Martinez Refining Company Tuesday afternoon. A Hazmat team monitored air quality around the refinery and no threat to the public was detected, according to CCHS. KRON4 reached out to the Martinez Refining […]
MARTINEZ, CA
ABC10

Sacramento extends weather-respite center through Feb. 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento extended its weather-respite centers as a cold snap settles in around Northern California. Both the Outreach and Engagement Center on Auburn Boulevard and the North Fifth Street Shelter will be open through Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to cold nighttime temperatures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need

A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California

Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Child hospitalized after California mountain lion attack

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek

Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Does Sacramento have a specialized police unit like Memphis unit that killed Tyre Nichols?

SACRAMENTO -- The five officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols were part of the now-disbanded "Scorpion Unit" within the Memphis Police Department. The specialized unit was short for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, but complaints about excessive policing rolled in shortly after its inception. In the weeks now following Nichols' death, CBS13 viewers asked if police departments within the Sacramento region utilized a similar specialized unit for patrolling. In Stockton, there's no such group. In areas with multiple incidents, a spokesperson told CBS13 it's an "all hands on deck" approach,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Several trapped minors rescued from roller coaster

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire crews rescued several trapped minors after a roller coaster ride stopped at Scandia Fun Center, Saturday. The crews and park employees worked together to free the minors from the jammed roller coaster car. No injuries were reported but officials say the children were...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy