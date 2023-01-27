Read full article on original website
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
“Guilty” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman reacts to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble 2023
An unexpected turn in the Bloodline storyline occurred on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman, manager of Reigns, said only one word about Sami’s actions that evening but that was enough to figure out everything. This year’s Royal...
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
Cody Rhodes On Pointing at the Wrestlemania Sign, Teases New Merchandise
During the post-show press conference after the Royal Rumble (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about winning the men’s Rumble match and how cool it was to point at the Wrestlemania sign. He also teased new merchandise related to his torn pectoral injury last year. Here are highlights:. On...
NJPW Road to New Beginning Night Five Results: LIJ Battles CHAOS
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of its Road to New Beginning tour today at the Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium in Iwate, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuto Nakajima. * Master Wato & Jado def. Gedo & Taiji Ishimori.
Brandi Rhodes On Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Cody’s Return From Injury
Brandi Rhodes has been away from wrestling since she exited AEW, and she recently opened up about the decision as well as Cody’s return from injury. Brandi spoke with The Bare Magazine for a new interview and you can see a couple of wrestling-related excerpts below:. On how she’s...
Jazmin Allure Had Emotional Moment With Becky Lynch After WWE Main Event Match
Jazmin Allure had a match on WWE Main Event last year, and she recently revealed that she shared an emotional moment with Becky Lynch after the bout. Allure, who is now part of the WOW – Women of Wrestling roster as Jennifer Florez, spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and talked about her match in WWE against Tamina, which aired on the July 11th episode of WWE Main Event. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. * Javier Bernal def. Oba Femi. * Sol Ruca def....
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear. She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I...
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The ROH World Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs....
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 100) Review 1.30.23
Well everyone, we did it. Elevation has hit number 100, and as a result we’ll have a very special- wait, I’m being told this is just a normal episode. OK then. Tonight we’ve got Red Velvet, Rush, the budding feud between Athena and Yuka Sakazaki continues, Top Flight, and a main event of Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH title against Blake Christian. Paul Wight, Matt Menard, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary.
Kota Ibushi Returning to the Ring at GCW’s The Collective
– GCW has announced that Kota Ibushi will be returning to the ring and making his GCW debut at The Collective 2023. Per the announcement, Ibushi will be in action for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on March 30 and Joey Janela’s Spring Breka on March 31. Both shows will...
Backstage Update on Plans for Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Why He’s Not Headlining WrestleMania 39
– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 39. According to Meltzer, Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the title is currently the plan for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The event is being held in February in Montreal, Quebec, which will be a hometown crowd for Zayn.
Jimmy Korderas Doesn’t Think Royal Rumble Needed More Surprises
In his latest Reffin Rant on Twitter, Jimmy Korderas stated his opinion that this weekend’s Royal Rumble stood on its own merits and wasn’t lacking due to the absence of significant audience surprises (via Wrestling Inc). Korderas chalked up the Rock’s lack of attendance as simply an unsubstantiated rumor and felt that the show shouldn’t hold itself hostage to online expectations. You can read a few highlights and find the original social media post below.
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
Tony Khan on the Changes He Made to Keep His Booking Layout More Organized
– During a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed how he changed his his booking layout to keep things more organized. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on his process of booking storylines: “I had a process, I already had...
Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced matches and segments on the show:. * Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes & Judgment Day promos. * TJ Wilson produced Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY.
Mims Discusses Chasing Titles In NWA And Says He’s “Tired Of Being A Runner-Up”
Speaking recently with PWMania.com, Mims shared some details about his efforts to win gold in the NWA ring, his time-limit draw against Jordan Clearwater, and what he hopes for himself and his team for 2023 (via Fightful). The wrestler cited some of the most significant names he’s worked with and learned from in NWA and who he has his sights set on defeating. You can read the full interview here and find some highlights below.
