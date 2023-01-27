ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Arson investigators look into cause of El Cajon house fire

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKGbQ_0kTrS5Pz00

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that erupted at an El Cajon home Friday morning.

Just before 11:20 a.m., San Miguel Fire & Rescue Department crews and sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1900 block of Donahue Drive due to a house fire.

Crews entered the smoke-filled home and saw that the fire was isolated to a locked bedroom.

Firefighters broke into the room to battle the blaze and put it out before it spread further. The fire only caused damage to the bedroom.

Inside the room, crews discovered a gasoline container and pesticide containers, authorities said.

Crews believed the fire was suspicious in nature, prompting a call to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Bomb/Arson Unit to investigate.

ABC 10News learned a man was detained for questioning, but no arrests were made as of early Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree

A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

19-Year-Old Driver Killed in Tierrasanta Car Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 19-year-old motorist who died last week in a fiery predawn car crash in Tierrasanta. Aiden Arce of San Diego was heading south in the 4300 block of Santo Road about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when his 2013 Mercedes veered off the road for unknown reasons, hit a raised a center median, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Washington Examiner

San Diego shooting spree leaves one dead and three injured

A series of shootings occurred in eastern San Diego County on Friday night, killing one person and injuring three, police said. A lone gunman was believed to have been driving around a large area before randomly shooting at groups of people who were outside, Fox 5 reported. Multiple witnesses called...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Channel

House fire in Lemon Grove displaces family

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire Department says a family was displaced Saturday night after an unattended candle caused a fire in their Lemon Grove home. According to firefighters, the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Nichals St. came in at 8:24 p.m. Four children and one adult were all displaced, and major damage was done to the home.
LEMON GROVE, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy