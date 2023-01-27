Arson investigators look into cause of El Cajon house fire

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that erupted at an El Cajon home Friday morning.

Just before 11:20 a.m., San Miguel Fire & Rescue Department crews and sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1900 block of Donahue Drive due to a house fire.

Crews entered the smoke-filled home and saw that the fire was isolated to a locked bedroom.

Firefighters broke into the room to battle the blaze and put it out before it spread further. The fire only caused damage to the bedroom.

Inside the room, crews discovered a gasoline container and pesticide containers, authorities said.

Crews believed the fire was suspicious in nature, prompting a call to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Bomb/Arson Unit to investigate.

ABC 10News learned a man was detained for questioning, but no arrests were made as of early Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.