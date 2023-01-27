‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set

Let’s all go back and find every single thing someone did years ago, and blast them for it on social media. Not just one person, let’s do this mass scale for EVERYONE
If it happened it was wrong. But that was a different time. But to come out 30 years later and smear someone is a little crazy. Especially from a person who made her career about “sex sells”.
should have said something about it then . I've had things happen to me I put it in God's hand's for the love of God people grow up if he was some hot model you probably would have stood there and stared.
Related
Pamela Anderson Still ‘In Love’ With Drummer Tommy Lee? Actress Reveals the TRUTH
Tim Allen Posts Powerful Message Days After Denying Pamela Anderson’s ‘Flashing’ Claims
Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her
'You're In Hollywood Now': Pamela Anderson Reveals Sylvester Stallone Offered Her 'A Condo & A Porsche' To Be His 'No.1 Girl'
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Vanna White’s recent ‘strange’ outfit slammed by fans: ‘Why would she agree to wear that’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
‘I Love Lucy’s Little Ricky Is the Last Living Cast Member: See Pics of Him Now
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Matthew Perry “punched a hole” in Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when he learned Chris Farley had died
Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
‘She’s Walking A Dangerous Road’: Robin Wright’s Friend Concerned As Actress Gets Close To Ex-Husband Sean Penn Years After Divorce Left Her 'Devastated'
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 416