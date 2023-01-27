ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRGV

Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says

Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

The Coronet Club to disband after teen accuses members of racism

A club for high school students is disbanding after drawing criticism over its response to alleged racist bullying. The Coronet Club of Corpus Christi was an invitation-only organization for local female high school students. In a recent social media video, an African American Ray High School student who was a member of the organization described an incident in which other members taunted her with racial slurs and monkey noises while in the restroom at a Coronet Club event in December.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Washington Examiner

Gov. Greg Abbott hires Border Patrol agent as Texas border czar

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has hired a former Border Patrol agent to oversee the state's response to the crisis absent any contact or help from White House border czar Vice President Kamala Harris. Abbott announced Monday afternoon that ex-agent Mike Banks, who retired from his post...
TEXAS STATE
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Gov. Greg Abbott talks 'school choice' during Corpus Christi visit

Stopping in Corpus Christi Tuesday evening, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke about "school choice" and his support for programs that would give parents funds to cover tuition at schools outside of the state's public school system. Abbott spoke at Annapolis Christian Academy, a private school in Corpus Christi, during an event billed as "Parent Empowerment Night." Also in attendance was Nueces County Judge Connie Scott. ...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

