Congressman tells Greg Abbott to bus immigrants to Democrats' homes in sanctuary cities
AUSTIN, Texas — The House Republican leading the charge to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wants Gov. Greg Abbott to make the border crisis an unavoidable problem for Democrats in sanctuary cities. Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas told the Washington Examiner in an interview this week that Abbott’s...
Records: Pflugerville superintendent told staff he was ‘disgusted’ by former teacher’s comment
School personnel records reveal it was a Texas pastor and eighth-grade teacher who was caught on cell phone video telling Black middle school students “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”
Abbott won't end health measures until Texas legislature codifies his mask bans and vaccine requirements into law
Governor Abbott is not keen on ending health measures that he placed Texas in during the hard Covid-19 period because he is waiting for the state legislature to codify his mask and vaccine bans into law.
Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says
Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
Texas judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
As a special condition to her supervised release, a Texas woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
The Coronet Club to disband after teen accuses members of racism
A club for high school students is disbanding after drawing criticism over its response to alleged racist bullying. The Coronet Club of Corpus Christi was an invitation-only organization for local female high school students. In a recent social media video, an African American Ray High School student who was a member of the organization described an incident in which other members taunted her with racial slurs and monkey noises while in the restroom at a Coronet Club event in December.
Gov. Greg Abbott hires Border Patrol agent as Texas border czar
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has hired a former Border Patrol agent to oversee the state's response to the crisis absent any contact or help from White House border czar Vice President Kamala Harris. Abbott announced Monday afternoon that ex-agent Mike Banks, who retired from his post...
Gov. Greg Abbott talks 'school choice' during Corpus Christi visit
Stopping in Corpus Christi Tuesday evening, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke about "school choice" and his support for programs that would give parents funds to cover tuition at schools outside of the state's public school system. Abbott spoke at Annapolis Christian Academy, a private school in Corpus Christi, during an event billed as "Parent Empowerment Night." Also in attendance was Nueces County Judge Connie Scott. ...
