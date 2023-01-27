A club for high school students is disbanding after drawing criticism over its response to alleged racist bullying. The Coronet Club of Corpus Christi was an invitation-only organization for local female high school students. In a recent social media video, an African American Ray High School student who was a member of the organization described an incident in which other members taunted her with racial slurs and monkey noises while in the restroom at a Coronet Club event in December.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO