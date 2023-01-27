She’s a blatant antisemite who should be kept away from decisions affecting other countries. Republican majority, Republican rules. And you can’t accuse them of non partisanship, because pelosi showed us how that can work to our advantage too. How did she not see this coming??
How did a foreign born person even get on national affairs in the first place? Some committees should be way more selective than that. I remember when Joe Lieberman was running for VP & he had dual citizenship with Israel.
Hope he doesn’t hate America the same way that human does. Time for grandpa to go home, have some fun with the grandkids.
Related
Republican Booed After Accusing Democrats of Drinking During Speaker Vote
Democrats name Schiff and Swalwell to Intelligence panel despite McCarthy's threats
GOP rep says McCarthy may need to step aside, considers whether alcohol would help party reach consensus
Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast
Reps. Greene, Gosar lost committee seats over extremist comments. Under McCarthy, they’re back.
Fallon Says Kevin McCarthy Has a New Slogan for House Speaker: ‘The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol’ (Video)
Some GOP officials want 87-year-old senator to retire
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Top Biden Secretary
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech
Jim Jordan Says He Doesn't Understand Why Democrats Don't Want to Help Him
House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
AOC could potentially become the second-highest ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee: report
Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 176