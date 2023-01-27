Read full article on original website
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
House GOP readies vote to oust Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
House Republicans are planning to vote as soon as Wednesday to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee over what they say are her anti-Semitic remarks in the past — marking an escalation in a long-running battle between the parties over committee assignments. Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
What ex-Putin aide says about Putin's recent behavior
Russian political analyst and former speechwriter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Abbas Gallyamov, dissects the president's behavior and what could be coming next.
NBC News
Much has changed in 3 months, but a new NBC News poll finds plenty is still the same
So much has changed in the nearly three months since the November midterm elections:. Republicans winning control of the U.S. House and Democrats keeping the Senate; former President Donald Trump’s announced presidential bid and special counsel investigation; a special investigation for President Biden, too; the GOP’s chaotic speaker vote — and more.
Chuck Todd pushes back on Jim Jordan: 'Biden didn't defy a subpoena'
Former President Trump did not comply with National Archives requests for 18 months before the FBI searched his home for classified documents. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) joins Meet the Press and discusses the differences between how two former presidents have been investigated in the wake of controversy. Jan. 29, 2023.
Voters have ‘very little enthusiasm’ for Biden or Trump 2024 run
A new NBC News poll shows a problematic development for President Biden and former President Trump. Roughly two-thirds of voters have reservations about either seeking another term.Jan. 31, 2023.
NBC News poll shows Biden and Trump are ‘mirror images of one another’ to voters
Mark Murray, Stephanie Schriock, Eugene Daniels and Danielle Pletka discuss results from the new NBC News poll showing muted voter enthusiasm going into the 2024 presidential election.Jan. 31, 2023.
DeSantis claps back at Trump criticism: 'In my case ... we won'
Florida Gov. DeSantis responded Tuesday to criticism from Donald Trump, saying that, unlike the former president, voters re-elected him. “You take a crisis situation like Covid, the good thing about it is that when you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions, you’ve got to steer that ship,” DeSantis said at an event on education in response to a question about Trump's recent attacks. “And the good thing is that people are able to render a judgment on that: whether they re-elect you or not.
Sen. Dick Durbin urges DOJ to review Twitter’s handling of child exploitation
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin urged Attorney General Merrick Garland in a letter Tuesday to review Twitter's handling of child exploitation material, calling the Justice Department's failure to address the issue "unacceptable." "Sadly, Twitter has provided little confidence that it is adequately policing its platform to prevent the online...
Justice Department denies GOP request for nonpublic information on Biden docs probe
The Justice Department on Monday denied a request from House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan for sensitive information involving its probe into classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home and a former office. In a letter obtained by NBC News, a top Justice Department official said the department would...
NBC News
Large majorities support immigration policies stuck in limbo for a decade
WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... Senators face new hurdles on police reform after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, NBC’s Sahil Kapur and Scott Wong report. ... President Biden spends another day touting the bipartisan infrastructure — this time in New York City. ... Donald Trump sues journalist Bob Woodward over use of audio recordings. ... Trump’s 2024 fundraising is off to slow start. ... And 78% of voters from Rep. George Santos’, R-N.Y., congressional district want him to resign from office, per Newsday/Siena poll.
NBC News
Poll finds 71% of Americans believe country is on wrong track
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Demonstrations, calls for reform follow release of video showing brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols. ... Nichols’ parents set to attend next week’s State of the Union address. ... Biden travels to Baltimore to tout bipartisan infrastructure law as part of his events gearing up for the State of the Union. ... A new NBC News poll shows American public equally concerned about discovered Biden, Trump classified documents. ... And Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail.
House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan pushes narrative the FBI is being 'weaponized'
Rep. Jim Jordan, the head of the Judiciary Committee, argued Sunday that federal agencies were handling President Joe Biden's and former President Donald Trump's classified documents cases differently. In an interview with Chuck Todd on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Jordan, R-Ohio, suggested that there was a double standard between...
FBI searches Biden's beach house amid ongoing classified documents investigation
The FBI is searching President Joe Biden’s beach house outside Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Wednesday morning, two sources familiar with the situation told NBC News. Documents with classified markings have been found earlier in Biden’s Wilmington residence and a Washington, D.C., think tank office, but the White House had said no classified documents were found at his beach house.
Rep. George Santos steps aside from committee assignments amid investigations
Congressman George Santos is recusing himself from his two committee assignments as the freshman lawmaker faces multiple investigations. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down how stepping aside from his committee assignments could impact the investigations and how his constituents and the GOP are reacting. Feb. 1, 2023.
Campaign staffer who accused Matt Schlapp of fondling him sues GOP fundraiser over Twitter posts
The campaign staffer who accused prominent conservative leader Matt Schlapp of groping him sued a conservative fundraiser Tuesday over statements made on Twitter after he came forward with his allegations. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for Washington D.C., Caroline Wren, a top Trump campaign fundraiser from...
