Homestead, FL

Florida Trio Deceive, Beat, And Rob Mentally Disabled Homeless Man Out Of $2,000

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery on Rockland Key and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a third person.

Thomas Edward Dixon, 49, of Homestead, Florida, was charged with aggravated battery and robbery. He was also charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of a drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and giving a false name to law enforcement.

Dixon also had warrants for his arrest for violation of parole.

Jennifer Marie Taylor, 44, of Stock Island, was charged with aiding and abetting a felony.

A warrant was obtained Friday for the arrest of Keyonbie Nashamba Humphrey, 41, of Homestead, Florida on charges of aggravated battery and robbery.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive at approximately 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 21 after a motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man covered in blood who was flagging down passersby.

The mentally disabled homeless victim explained he was robbed of $2,000 while en route to Miami International Airport.

The victim was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head. The suspect was able to identify or give a description of the suspects.

The victim stated he paid Taylor $300 to drive him to Miami. While en route north, Taylor turned onto Rockland Drive and stopped. Taylor kicked the victim out of the car.

Dixon and Humphrey were lying in wait. The victim was beaten with the butt of a handgun $2,000 was stolen from him. His luggage was ransacked he was left injured in the gravel.

The Sheriff’s Office stopped a taxi shortly thereafter that was driving suspiciously in the area with Dixon and Taylor inside. Dixon had blood on his hands and under his fingernails. An ounce of cocaine, 5.6 grams of heroin, and Aripiprazole pills were found in the taxi near where Dixon was sitting. More than $1,100 in cash was also found in Dixon’s possession.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Humphrey is asked to call Detective Sgt. Linda Mixon at 305-731-8139 or Crime Stoppers at 866-471-8477.

