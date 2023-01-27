ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Body cam footage showing Tyre Nichols' encounter with police to be released Friday

By Steve Large
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVlXd_0kTrRe4G00

Body cam footage showing Tyre Nichols' encounter with police to be released 02:47

SACRAMENTO — Body camera video showing the police confrontation that allegedly killed Sacramento native Tyre Nichols is set to be released Friday evening.

Nichols is being remembered as a sensitive soul by a Sacramento childhood friend.

"Loving, caring, very tall," Harry Silva said. "A very bright light, yeah."

The pair were skaters growing up. Silva helped shoot skateboard videos of Nichols when the two were teens.

Now, nearly a decade later, a body cam video is set to be released showing the brutal beating by now-fired officers facing charges including murder for the police confrontation that allegedly left Nichols dead.

Silva does not want to see it.

"I would prefer not to," Silva said. "I don't think he would want me to see it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3He1TA_0kTrRe4G00
Handout

Mark T. Harris is the co-founder of Law Enforcement Accountability Directive. He is also an attorney with the Benjamin Crump Law Firm. Harris is based in Sacramento.

"It breaks my heart on a number of levels," Harris said. "Number one, a young man who spent a significant amount of his life right with us as a neighbor, in Sacramento, he has deep Sacramento roots, as you know."

We asked Harris about the Memphis police strategy, releasing the body cam video after announcing the firing and criminal charges against the officers.

"I think, quite honestly, it was shrewd on the part of the city. None of us wants to see rioting and further violence, destruction," Harris said.

Nichols was initially pulled over for a traffic stop before he ran from police and was caught and beaten. The body cam video will show those final moments between his life and his death.

It's already leading to public outrage, and for family and friends, it's a deeply personal loss.

"He was honestly just such an amazing guy," Silva said, "he was truly just…yeah…just amazing."

Friends have planned a memorial for Nichols on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Natomas Regency Skate Park.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sacramento Observer

Sheriff’s Won’t Release More Bodycam Footage In Stingley Death

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is refusing to release additional body camera video from the Dec. 6 arrest of Sherrano Stingley, who died after the encounter with deputies. That encounter left him unconscious and on life support. He died 10 days later. The sheriff’s office said deputies were responding...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton

(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two children hurt in an alleged D.U.I. crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An alleged D.U.I. crash has sent two children to the hospital.The crash happened on Fulton Avenue and Cottage Way, where a man suspected of driving under the influence with a toddler in his car crashed into five vehicles. The second child was in one of the cars the driver hit, and both were taken to the hospital and expected to be ok. Police arrested the driver at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says

One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in Sacramento County

(KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman in the arm in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols The sheriff’s department said that roughly after 8 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting, deputies responded to […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tracy police officer shoots, injures knife-wielding teenage boy

TRACY -- A police officer in Tracy shot and injured a teenage boy holding a knife Friday after the teen refused to follow commands to drop the knife and moved toward the officer, according to a police statement.The Tracy Police Department said in a Facebook post officers received a call at about 1:47 p.m. about suspicious activity between two male subjects in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way. The caller said one of them was holding a knife while chasing the other person.When officers arrived and made contact with the person holding a knife, he approached the officer...
TRACY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Officer shoots knife-wielding minor in Tracy, suspect in 'serious condition'

TRACY, Calif. - A teenager was shot by Tracy police and remains hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. Around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Foxtail Way and Silver Tail Place on reports of a "suspicious circumstance" between two males. Officials said a person who called law enforcement reported one male was chasing another with a knife.
TRACY, CA
Fox40

At least three injured in north Sacramento multi-vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle crash in north Sacramento resulted in at least three people injured, including two children Sunday night. According to California Highway Patrol North Sacramento, the driver crashed into two other driving vehicles that eventually hit three parked vans on Fulton Ave north of Cottage Way around 7 pm.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California activists, elected officials, law enforcement react after videos show Tyre Nichols’ beating by police

About two dozen demonstrators marched in downtown Sacramento Friday after the release of footage that showed the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Police on Friday released more than an hour of footage from Nichols’ arrest during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. All five officers involved face second-degree murder and other charges.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols

(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police.  Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers.  “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man killed in Stockton Interstate-5 shooting

(KTXL) — At least one man was killed in Stockton following a shooting on Thursday along Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. Officers received calls of a possible medical emergency at 9:04 p.m. and when they arrived on scene of northbound I-5 and March Lane they located one man who had […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
109K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy