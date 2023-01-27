SF residents, businesses dealing with storm damage asked to fill out survey

Categorizing and contextualizing the recent series series of storms 06:10

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco residents and business owners who experienced damage from recent winter storms are being encouraged by the mayor's office to fill out a survey.

Survey data will help the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management assess the extent of storm damage in the city. Residents and business owners can fill out the survey through Feb. 9 at https://www.sf72.org/blog/storm-recovery .

"These winter storms were unlike any we have seen and many residents and business owners experienced damage from storms," said San Francisco Department of Emergency Management executive director Mary Ellen Carroll. "If your home, business, or any other property was damaged, we urge you to complete this survey to support San Francisco's post-storm recovery."

Initial estimates for private property damage were approximately $10 million but estimates must be verified through the survey to determine San Francisco's eligibility for state and federal assistance.

The survey will collect information on all storm-related property damage, including fallen trees and landslides. The survey does not guarantee financial assistance to individuals who fill it out.