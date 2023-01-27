The Bellevue Replacing Tavern on Rush After 25 Years

A brand new restaurant called The Bellevue will debut in the Gold Coast neighborhood, located at 1031 N. Rush St.

The new restaurant will move into the former home of Tavern on Rush, which closed down last October after 25 years. The building was bought by Jim Banks and Fred Barbara in 2005, and the space was leased to Phil Stefani to eventually become a must-try steakhouse that’s been around since the early 1990s. Now the landlords have decided to take things into their own hands by opening The Bellevue. Barbara confirms with What Now Chicago that he hopes to open the new restaurant sometime in Spring 2023.

“The building needed to be renovated and rehabbed,” Barbara tells Crain’s Chicago Business . “We decided if we have to spend all this money, let’s do it ourselves. It needs something new there, and we’re going to be the guys to bring something new on the corner.”

Instead of a steakhouse concept, The Bellevue will focus on contemporary American cuisine. The interior will be renovated to include new wiring, plumbing, a new kitchen, windows, and doors, according to Crain’s. Customers can expect a lounge area on the first floor, while the second floor will feature a restaurant with an open kitchen. The restaurant will be owned by Barbara and Banks through their management company, FJ Management.

Rendering: Official (Knauer Incorporated)

Rendering: Official (Knauer Incorporated)

