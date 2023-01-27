Paul Sutton, 93, of Vincent, Ohio, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Hopkinsville, KY, to Edgar Thomas and Mina Lillian Durham Sutton. Paul received his Bachelor of Science and his Master’s from the University of Kentucky. He went on to get his Ph.D. in Agronomy from Iowa State University. During that time, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force, later retiring from the military as a Lt. Col. Paul spent some time in Japan as a photo interpreter for the Air Force. He was a recruiter for the U.S. Air Force Academy for many years in the Southeast Ohio area. Paul was a Professor of Agronomy for many years and loved to farm. He was a lifetime member of the Gelbvieh Cattle Association, national and Ohio.

VINCENT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO