Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Springer, Anna Marie
Anna Marie Springer, 67, of Marietta, formerly of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 29th, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Anna was born July 11th, 1955, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Ervin Junior and Betty Luella {Moore} Dye. Anna graduated from Frontier High School. She was very giving and...
WTAP
Obituary: Dearth, Sarah Ellen “Peggy”
Sarah Ellen “Peggy” Dearth, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born June 8, 1932, in Belpre, OH, a daughter of the late Julius and Dora Gregg Odgen. Peggy was such a kind, wonderful person with a great smile that...
WTAP
Obituary: Walker, Dorothy A.
Dorothy A. Walker, 92, of Marietta, Ohio, formerly of Illinois and Florida, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 15, 1930, the daughter of William J. and Anna P. Dagon. Favorite hobbies included making crafts as well as singing in choirs, particularly the Marietta Senior Singers. She greatly enjoyed attending the O’Neill Center Adult Daycare.
WTAP
Obituary: McKibben, Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee McKibben, 48, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Clegg, Linda “Sue”
Linda “Sue” Clegg, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on January 29th after an extended illness. A daughter of the late Lewis and Mollie Newton Yonaley. She grew up in Newport, Ohio. After getting married, she moved to Parkersburg, where she had resided for over 50 years. Sue...
WTAP
Obituary: Fragale, Joseph P.
Joseph Patrick Fragale, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1964, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Angelo and Betty O’Quinn Fragale. Mr. Fragale was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High, and a received his...
WTAP
Obituary: Shears, Kelly Jean
Kelly Jean Shears, 56, of Tuppers Plains, OH, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sharon (Smith) Shears of Vienna, WV, and the late Fredrick Shears. Kelly graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1984, where she was a member of...
WTAP
Obituary: Horner, Katherine Rene
Katherine Rene Horner, 64, of Belleville, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Carl Russell Slusher, Sr. and Zarah B. (Monroe) Somerville. She had worked for Fenton Art Glass. She liked animals and was a member of the...
WTAP
Obituary: Bechtold, Frank Lemoine
Frank Lemoine Bechtold, 81, of New Matamoras, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Parkersburg, WV. He was born on March 12, 1941, in Alton, IL., the son of Bernard John and Dorothy Mary Hefley. He was a retired US Postal Service Route Carrier and a Veteran...
WTAP
Obituary: Hix, June Aileen Hogsett
June Aileen Hogsett Hix, 98, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community. A daughter of the late Charles Nickell and Lucy Green Hogsett, she was born on April 26, 1924, in Alderson, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in...
WTAP
Obituary: Hannah, Mary Sue
Mary Sue Hannah (Sue), 68, Passed away at the Clay Health Care Center, Big Otter, WV, on January 24, 2023. Sue was born January 30, 1954, in Roane County, to the late Preston McCumbers and the late Thelma King McCumbers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death...
WTAP
Obituary: Poole, Howard Keith
Howard Keith Poole, 90, of Washington, WV, passed away on January 28, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Fought, Donna Jean Grimm
Donna Jean Grimm Fought, age 91, who lived for many years at 131 South Street, Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord she so faithfully served throughout her lifetime on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray Fought, brother Gray Grimm, of...
WTAP
Obituary: Sutton, Paul
Paul Sutton, 93, of Vincent, Ohio, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Hopkinsville, KY, to Edgar Thomas and Mina Lillian Durham Sutton. Paul received his Bachelor of Science and his Master’s from the University of Kentucky. He went on to get his Ph.D. in Agronomy from Iowa State University. During that time, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force, later retiring from the military as a Lt. Col. Paul spent some time in Japan as a photo interpreter for the Air Force. He was a recruiter for the U.S. Air Force Academy for many years in the Southeast Ohio area. Paul was a Professor of Agronomy for many years and loved to farm. He was a lifetime member of the Gelbvieh Cattle Association, national and Ohio.
WTAP
Obituary: Holbert, Charity Lynn
Charity Lynn Holbert, 21, of Chloe, WV, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. She was born on February 8, 2001, the daughter of Kathryn and Scottie Holbert. She was the most spunky, kind-hearted person anyone could meet. She loved to dance and sing....
WTAP
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
Sean Michael Masten, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023, at his stepfather’s residence in Marietta, OH. Sean was born in Parkersburg, WV., the son of Sandra D. Pfalzgraf Wells and Timothy Wells. Sean was an excellent basketball player. He loved the sport and loved the NBA and...
WTAP
Obituary: Hoy, Thomas Howard
Thomas Howard Hoy, 52, of Vienna, WV (loving husband, father, son, and brother), died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at WVU Medicine. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Howard Hal and Linda Sue (Waters) Hoy of Parkersburg. He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union and was a...
wfxrtv.com
The oldest movie theater in West Virginia is still showing movies
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The oldest movie theater that is still showing movies in West Virginia is the Robey Theatre in Spencer, West Virginia. West Virginia Tourism says the theater, which was called The Auditorium at the time, was built by Hamond Robey in 1911 with help from his partner, Joseph Schwender, and the Knights of Pythias.
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Youth Choir performs this Sunday at the Artsbridge Winter Music Series
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 10 local students got the honor this Sunday of performing in front of many in the weekly Artsbridge Winter Music Series. The MOV Youth Choir performed many songs to a crowd at the mall. Bringing arts to the area has been a focus for Artsbridge and Executive Director, Lyndsay Dennis, says with this weekly concert series has done a great job of doing just that.
WTAP
Igniting the Conversation: January is firefighter cancer awareness month
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting a new series Igniting the Conversation: The cost of firefighting, WTAP takes a closer look at January being designated as Firefighter Cancer awareness month. As more studies are being done, it’s been found that the most prevalent danger facing firefighters isn’t running into a burning...
Comments / 0