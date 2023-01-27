ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Cutler Bay man bites off python’s head in domestic dispute, police say

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Cutler Bay man faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute Monday morning. According to a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report, officers responded to the Saga Bay Gardens apartment complex, located...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say

MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years. Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
2 die after car shot up near elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people, including a juvenile, were inside a vehicle that was shot up early Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred on the off ramp from Interstate 95 leading up to Northwest 151st Street, near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School. Miami-Dade police confirmed...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck in Little Havana

MIAMI – A dump truck driver hit and killed a pedestrian in a crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood late Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street. The pedestrian, a woman whom police...
MIAMI, FL
2 arrested following police chase that ended in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Two people are behind bars following a police chase over the weekend in South Miami. The incident happened Saturday afternoon and ended in the area of Southwest 62nd Avenue and 79th Street. The chase began after a police helicopter spotted a stolen BMW they say...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

