Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Miami Dolphins Make Decision On Legendary QuarterbackOnlyHomersMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami CommunityDylan BarketKey Biscayne, FL
The Best TV Shows Set In Miama: Your City on ScreenTed RiversMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
Click10.com
Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal Broward deputies’ shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Witnesses shared videos recorded when the chase of a bank robbery suspect ended with him dead after a crash, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies-involved shooting, and a fire on Monday in Pompano Beach. Sheriff Gregory Tony said a man had been involved in a...
Click10.com
Law office secretary escapes gunfire during fatal Broward deputy-involved shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A bank robbery suspect was killed right outside of the law office of Johnny McCray on Monday in Pompano Beach, and a woman who was working there was still shaken on Tuesday as she described what she witnessed. Robert Gene Bigney, 63, who was trying...
Click10.com
Cutler Bay man bites off python’s head in domestic dispute, police say
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Cutler Bay man faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute Monday morning. According to a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report, officers responded to the Saga Bay Gardens apartment complex, located...
Click10.com
Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say
MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years. Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.
Click10.com
Police officers arrest Miami-Dade man with 16 identifications, 47 debit cards
MIAMI – Police officers reported finding 16 forms of U.S. identification, including driver’s licenses and social security cards, and 47 debit cards in a man’s car and wallet on Sunday in Miami-Dade County. Luis Bonachea was in Sweetwater when police officers arrested him on Sunday, according to...
Click10.com
Broward Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect dies after shootout with deputies in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Four deputies were involved in a fatal shooting after a chase on Monday morning in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said an armed bank robbery suspect died. Dino Standjofski said he was in the kitchen of his...
Click10.com
Police: Driver jumps into canal after hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a driver who they said jumped into a canal after fleeing the scene of a crash. The crash occurred around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday at 400 SW 18th Ave. According to Detective Ali Adamson, who is a spokeswoman for the...
Click10.com
‘Lives are being ruined’: Police program to issue civil citations instead of arrest not being used enough, advocates say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Carl Leith said he was arrested unnecessarily after a traffic stop in Parkland. A month before the stop, someone had rear-ended his car and his tail light broke. Leith said the other driver didn’t have insurance, and he just forgot about it. “I said...
Click10.com
Miami man accused of stealing personal info from dozens of gas station customers
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man faces more than two dozen charges after deputies said he stole personal information from gas station customers in the Florida Keys, officials said Monday. Da’Vhun Amaru Kinson, 22, is already jailed in Miami-Dade County on a number of unrelated charges. Monroe...
Click10.com
2 die after car shot up near elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people, including a juvenile, were inside a vehicle that was shot up early Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred on the off ramp from Interstate 95 leading up to Northwest 151st Street, near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School. Miami-Dade police confirmed...
Click10.com
Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
Click10.com
Man arrested on felony littering charges in Miami-Dade, and it’s not the first time
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County announced the arrest of an alleged repeat polluter. Julio Barreto, 51, is facing several charges including felony littering and willful disregard for the environment. He’s also been fined more than $10,000 in civil citations. On Friday Local 10 News reported...
Click10.com
Disturbing video shows violent brawl at West Broward High School, 2 teen girls arrested
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A brutal fight between several teenage girls was caught on camera. It’s not known who threw the first punch and what the fight was about, but the vicious beatdown involved girls aged from 15 to 17 years old. It happened at West Broward High...
Click10.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck in Little Havana
MIAMI – A dump truck driver hit and killed a pedestrian in a crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood late Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street. The pedestrian, a woman whom police...
Click10.com
Criminals steal Sunrise special needs family’s brand new customized van
SUNRISE, Fla. – A Broward County special needs family is searching for answers after thieves stole most critical possession, a newly customized van. For the family, it was a dream. A surprise gift from a brother. They had the handicap van all of ten days before thieves who were...
Click10.com
2 arrested following police chase that ended in South Miami
SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Two people are behind bars following a police chase over the weekend in South Miami. The incident happened Saturday afternoon and ended in the area of Southwest 62nd Avenue and 79th Street. The chase began after a police helicopter spotted a stolen BMW they say...
Click10.com
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Miami Beach building with crowbar
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly breaking into a building and then running from police. It happened Saturday at a building located at 600 15th Street in Miami Beach. According to police, 20-year-old Allan Mauricio Anariva-Avila was observed by a witness breaking...
Click10.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
Comments / 0