Just How Good Was Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence in 2022? PFF Weighs In

Just how good was O'Cyrus Torrence with the Florida Gators? Pro Football Focus views him as one of college football's best from 2022.

One of Billy Napier's first moves as Florida's head coach was to bring Louisiana offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence with him via transfer. The acquisition proved to be one of the sharpest portal moves made in the country last offseason.

After his 11-game, consensus All-American year with the Gators, Torrence has been deemed as one of the best college football players in the nation by Pro Football Focus , coming in at the No. 18 ranking out of the outlet's list of 101. He was far and away the best guard in the FBS, too.

18. OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida Gators Torrence told PFF’s Trevor Sikkema that when he entered the transfer portal, he didn’t know if he’d be needed by head coach Billy Napier since the SEC was loaded with offensive linemen. Not only has the Louisiana transfer joined the elite SEC offensive linemen, but he also dominated his position like no other this season. Torrence’s 89.9 run-blocking grade is tied for the best among all guards in the country.

Torrence maintained his unheard-of streak of starts without giving up a sack at Florida after accomplishing the feat three years in a row at Louisiana, ending his college career with 46 starts and not allowing the quarterback to go down once by his own doing.

Torrence declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Dec. 4 and will play in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 4.

