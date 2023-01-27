ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Just How Good Was Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence in 2022? PFF Weighs In

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9i5G_0kTrR2o100

Just how good was O'Cyrus Torrence with the Florida Gators? Pro Football Focus views him as one of college football's best from 2022.

Photo: O'Cyrus Torrence; Credit: Alex Shepherd

One of Billy Napier's first moves as Florida's head coach was to bring Louisiana offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence with him via transfer. The acquisition proved to be one of the sharpest portal moves made in the country last offseason.

After his 11-game, consensus All-American year with the Gators, Torrence has been deemed as one of the best college football players in the nation by Pro Football Focus , coming in at the No. 18 ranking out of the outlet's list of 101. He was far and away the best guard in the FBS, too.

18. OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida Gators

Torrence told PFF’s Trevor Sikkema that when he entered the transfer portal, he didn’t know if he’d be needed by head coach Billy Napier since the SEC was loaded with offensive linemen. Not only has the Louisiana transfer joined the elite SEC offensive linemen, but he also dominated his position like no other this season. Torrence’s 89.9 run-blocking grade is tied for the best among all guards in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcEuA_0kTrR2o100

Pro Football Focus

Torrence maintained his unheard-of streak of starts without giving up a sack at Florida after accomplishing the feat three years in a row at Louisiana, ending his college career with 46 starts and not allowing the quarterback to go down once by his own doing.

Torrence declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Dec. 4 and will play in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 4.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player

When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school

Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation

Cardale Jones won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014 as a third-string quarterback, which makes him one of the more legendary players in program history. Jones recently returned to football with the Indoor Football League. However, he also co-founded The Foundation, which is an Ohio State-focused NIL group also led by Read more... The post Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on Sunday for public intoxication. Quarterback Stetson Bennett, who just led the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship weeks ago, was arrested in Dallas early Sunday morning and held in a city detention center for several hours according to WFAA. After being charged for...
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball: Catching up with the transfers

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. South Carolina lost four players from last season’s national championship team to the transfer portal. For some, the change of scenery has been a revelation, for others, not so much. Here’s how the four former Gamecocks have faired.
COLUMBIA, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU coaching staff makes a strong early impression on talented 2026 quarterback

Quarterback recruiting can be a roller coaster, and in the NIL/transfer portal era, that’s only amplified. You can’t put too much stock in what players will do years away from their signings, but with that being said, LSU is one of several programs making a strong impression on 2026 signal-caller Julian Lewis. The current high school freshman from Carrollton (Ga.) isn’t rated by the major services, but he’s picked up several high-profile offers, including from USC, Ohio State and, most recently, LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy