Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Phat Tuesday Mardi Gras Event at the Big Tent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re wanting to experience the flavors of the Big Easy, you won’t have to go far- just across the river- Broad River Road that is. The Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious is hosting “Phat Tuesday” a New Orleans tradition right here in the Midlands and they are inviting the community to join them to celebrate.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Comedy House to host first ever comedy school

COLUMBIA S.C. (WIS) - For YEARS The Comedy House has the reputation for bringing in the leading comics in the industry both nationally and locally. With new management and the help of Legendary local comedian Timmy Tim, the Midland’s epicenter for comedy hopes to build up a new generation of comics with a first-ever comedy school.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Checkout some “Freshley Picked” Items at Vintage Market Days Upscale Market

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- This weekend at the South Carolina state fairgrounds you can explore “Vintage Market Days.”. It’s a three-day indoor/outdoor upscale vintage-inspired market filled with handmade treasures. Friday, Feb.3rd to Sunday, Feb. 5th, attendees can enjoy everything from antique items, refurbished furniture. This year’s theme is “Freshly...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Did you know? USC engineering alumna now Miss USA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newly crowned Miss USA, Morgan Romano, wants to use beauty pageants and philanthropy to inspire Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) interest in young girls. Romano is a University of South Carolina chemical engineering alumna, she wants to use her influence by helping to develop a...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

SC Athletic Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Six-time NBA all-star Jermaine O'Neal and Super Bowl champion Robert Brooks are among the newest members of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. The group, that included Chino Smith, a .400-hitter for the Negro Leagues, was announced Monday. The eight-member class will be enshrined during ceremonies in May.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Missing and Unidentified Persons Event

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Richland County Cornoner’s Office is partnering with several other law enforcement agencies to help to locate and identify missing persons. Saturday, Feb. 4th families of missing loved ones will be able to provide documents and even DNA samples that will enter a national database in hopes to find answers and receive closure.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease. According to a press release, the event will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, during National Wear Red Day, on the third floor of City Hall at 1737 Main Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Daniel Island lottery ticket purchase wins couple a 6-digit jackpot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry couple won big after buying a $10 ticket, South Carolina Education Lottery officials say. The couple, who did not wish to be identified, purchased the ticket at the Refuel on Island Park Drive, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. The wife picked out the ticket...
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

High School Basketball Schedule For Tonight

The Lugoff Elgin girl’s and boys’ basketball teams will travel to Westwood tonight. The girl’s game will tip off at 6pm with the boy’s game to follow. The Camden High girls and boys will head to Lake City tonight with the girl’s game tipping off at 6pm and the boy’s game to follow.
LUGOFF, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: USC String Project

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Analysis of day six into the Alex Murdaugh murder trial part two. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Analysis of day six into the Alex Murdaugh...
WIS-TV

Gamecocks fall to Mississippi State, 66-51

COLUMBIA, S.C.(AP) - Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 22 points, Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi State beat South Carolina 66-51 on Tuesday night for its second SEC victory of the season. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7), which was coming off an 81-74 victory over No. 11...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

USC men’s basketball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs tonight, Jan.31, at home in Columbia. The match will be played at Colonial Life Arena at 6:30 p.m. So far the Gamecocks are on a five-game losing streak and only won. USC is coming off a loss...
STARKVILLE, MS
WIS-TV

S.C. Whitmore School awards 33 diplomas to winter graduates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new record was set for winter graduates at South Carolina Whitmore School after announcing the commencement of 33 students. “We are so proud of our graduates and how hard they worked to complete all of their requirements and earn their high school diplomas in December. We are so thankful that they chose SC Whitmore School’s flexible and supportive environment which allowed them to accomplish their goals of graduating early. We can’t wait to see what all they will accomplish in their next steps,” said Kim Dunbar, executive director of the school.
COLUMBIA, SC

