2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
City Council Proposes New Speed Limit for Downtown ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Breaking: Urban Meyer Announces Decision On Coaching Future
While he might've been a disaster in the NFL, Urban Meyer remains one of the most successful college football coaches of the modern era. But when asked about the possibility of returning to coaching, Meyer made it clear that he has non intention of returning to the sideline. "No desire," Meyer told ...
Cardale Jones says Ohio State's double-digit win seasons could be a challenge if Ohio State doesn't adjust to NIL
Cardale Jones joined Ken and Anthony to discuss his work with NIL and how Ohio State is handling NIL challenges. Where exactly does the NIL money come from and why college play matters over five star high school ratings.
Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development
Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap. That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024
Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
Former Ohio State receiver transfers to fellow Big Ten school
There is no off-season in college football as recruiting and the transfer portal are in full swing, and once again an Ohio State player has found a new home. After entering the transfer portal, former walk-on wide receiver, Austin Kutscher, announced his intentions to enroll at another Big Ten school, Iowa.
Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation
Cardale Jones won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014 as a third-string quarterback, which makes him one of the more legendary players in program history. Jones recently returned to football with the Indoor Football League. However, he also co-founded The Foundation, which is an Ohio State-focused NIL group also led by Read more... The post Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Transfer Portal Target Commits To Rival
Michigan has been killing it on the transfer portal this offseason but just missed on a key target that would've really shored up the defense next fall.
Kentucky assistant coach throws direct shade at Michigan football
Once upon a time, Michigan football was thought to be seeking Kentucky tight ends coach Vince Marrow to join the staff. However, that will never happen at this juncture — and not just because the Wolverines have no openings. Marrow, currently the tight ends coach and assistant head coach...
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Eleven Warriors
When History Repeats Itself for Ohio State Hoops, Kyle McCord “Has That Swagger” and the NCAA Could Be Making a Comeback
Does Brutus have drip? I'd say so. SHADES OF 1993. When the 1992-93 season reached February for Ohio State basketball, the men's team was 9-8 and in the middle of a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the women's team was one of the hottest teams in the country at 16-1. They even set a program attendance record at St. John Arena for their matchup with Michigan State in late January.
saturdaytradition.com
Derrick Rogers, 2023 WR out of Florida, announces B1G commitment
Derrick Rogers, a 3-star Class of 2023 wide receiver out of Florida, announced Sunday that he has committed to Purdue. He is the 2nd wide receiver to commit to Purdue Sunday, joining under the radar Arhmad Branch. Rogers is also a cornerback and can play either position at the collegiate...
atozsports.com
Former Vols player chooses bizarre transfer destination that will have fans scratching their heads
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout is transferring for a second time in his collegiate career and his choice is a bit….bizarre. Shrout, who transferred from Tennessee to Colorado after the 2020 season, is transferring to Arkansas State to play for former Vols head coach Butch Jones. According to...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer makes clear declaration about coaching future
Urban Meyer has no intention to return to coaching, and he made it clear during an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden. Meyer reflected on his 13-game tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which ended with...
saturdaytradition.com
Patrick McCaffery returns from leave of absence vs. Rutgers, makes immediate impact for Hawkeyes
Patrick McCaffery made the anticipated return from his leave of absence Sunday against Rutgers and made an immediate impact for the Hawkeyes, splashing a 3-pointer just a minute after checking in. McCaffery did not start for Iowa, instead coming in after the first TV timeout. The 6-foot-9 junior and son...
ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
Davison Igbinosun Transfers To Ohio State
Former Ole Miss corner Davison Igbinosun has committed to Ohio State after briefly flirting with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Five-Star Michigan Target Set To Announce Decision
A five-star athlete at the top of Michigan's wish-list is set to announce his decision in a matter of days.
saturdaytradition.com
John R. Wooden Award: 4 B1G stars placed on late season top 20 watchlist
The late season top 20 candidate list for the John R. Wooden Award has been announced and 4 B1G stars are in contention!. The B1G, ACC and Big 12 all have 4 players on the list, tied for most of all conferences. On the top 20 list for the B1G are Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Purdue’s Zach Edey and Iowa’s Kris Murray.
