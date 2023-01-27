ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kansas City Chiefs players react to Cincinnati Bengals ‘Burrowhead’ trash talk

By PJ Green
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13EYVC_0kTrQOAx00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rivalry is strong between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Toward the end of the Bengals’ AFC Divisional win over the Buffalo Bills, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton prefaced their trip to Kansas City by calling Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

On Wednesday, Chiefs players said they’ve seen all the trash talk from the Bengals, but they choose to keep their focus on the field.

“Yeah, we just go out there and play football at the end of the day. All that stuff, you can talk throughout the week, but at the end of the day, it’s a football game,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“You have to go out there and play it. So we believe in just going, showing up on Sunday, playing our best football and seeing what happens.”

“I think we all saw it,” safety Justin Reid said. “Those guys are having fun since they won the game, but we’re gonna just let our play on the field speak for us.”

“I’ve been playing this team since I’ve been in the NFL, so it’s nothing new to me,” wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said.

“They’ve always been the ‘rah rah’ team, and they back it up, and that’s what they’ve been doing this whole season,” he added. “So it’s just more so for us, for me, to go out there and just play ball, have fun.”

On Wednesday, Hilton said the name just popped into his head during the game.

“Really just popped up to me on the sideline. I just knew we were going to Kansas City, and it’s Arrowhead, so I thought of my quarterback and called it Burrowhead.”

The pot has already been stirred ahead of the AFC Championship. The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Travis Kelce questionable for AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship game. The Chiefs tweeted that Kelce and wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson are all questionable for Sunday’s matchup. According to the Chiefs’ website, Kelce was a full participant in Friday’s practice, but is listed under the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall

Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview

The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ game-day look before AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays. Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium. “If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis. The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win

It took all of maybe five seconds for Travis Kelce to rub it in on the Cincinnati Bengals after Sunday’s victory. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs took out the Bengals in the AFC title game on a late go-ahead field goal by Harrison Butker that gave the Chiefs the 23-20 win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick... The post Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
KSNT News

KSNT News

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy