Cathy Hernandez makes KPRC 2 return after 3-month maternity leave
The longtime reporter gave birth to her second child back in October 2022.
Click2Houston.com
$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte
LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
KHOU
Affordable furniture built to last, made in Houston
Living Designs Furniture has special Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery. Visit...
Here's how residents of Harris, Brazoria, Galveston counties can get help with utility bills
HOUSTON — Several Houston-area residents could be eligible for assistance with their utility bills. BakerRipley is now accepting applications for its Utilities Assistance Program which has funds that total $15.2 million. The organization said the funds will help residents pay their electric, water and gas bills. How to qualify.
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
Another Spot for Quick-Service Salads, Wraps Planned for Houston
This Salad and Go location could open in late 2023.
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
Click2Houston.com
Click2Win: Royal Treatment to Bun B’s Southern Takeover presented by Crown Royal
Are you ready to rodeo? Crown Royal is giving one lucky winner the chance to win the Royal Treatment to see Houston’s own Bun B at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo! Scroll down to enter now. One winner will be selected to receive the Royal Treatment which includes...
Have you tried any of these popular Houston food challenges?
Do you watch those TV shows featuring food challenges and think, "I can do that." Well, now is your chance to achieve fame and fortune by undertaking five food challenges in Houston. Are you up for the challenge?
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong case: 'Drop the charges' banner goes up across U.S. 59 in Houston
HOUSTON - There is a new banner across U.S. 59 in Houston calling to "drop the charges" against AJ Armstrong, who is accused of murdering his parents as a teenager in 2016. Drivers traveling north toward Downtown Houston on Monday morning could see the banner hanging from a bridge near Main Street.
franchising.com
Pinch A Penny Opens New Store in Houston, Texas
Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise Adds Newest Location. January 31, 2023 // Franchising.com // Houston, TX - Pinch A Penny opened its newest store in the Memorial area of Houston on Friday, January 27. The new store is located in the Lantern Lane Shopping Center at 12534 Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77024.
houstononthecheap.com
10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 30, 2023 include Champions of Magic, Chicago Musical, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of January 30, 2023, include Champions of Magic, Chicago by Theatre Under the Stars, Brick Fest Live, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means is that there’s plenty...
tourcounsel.com
Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
Click2Houston.com
Brookfield Residential now in Houston, gearing up for huge grand opening event
HOUSTON – Each day more and more families are moving to Houston, and along with it, need find a new place to live. Maybe you’re buying a first home, or looking for something a little bit larger, because your parents are moving in with you. Brookfield Residential is...
Midtown Houston changes: McDonald's permanently closes, Greyhound property across street for sale
HOUSTON, Texas — You may have noticed that the lights are off and the arches are down at the Mcdonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets in Midtown. The fast-food chain said the location has been permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.
Houston Press
Where to Dine Out in Houston This Valentine’s Day 2023
From sumptuous weekend long affairs to bubbly and chocolate fueled menus on the day of, these Houston restaurants are bringing the romance this Valentine’s Day. Featuring al fresco patios and a romantic vibe, Backstreet will offer its Valentine’s menu addition to its regular menu on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, and as a set menu on Valentine’s Night. Enjoy four courses featuring dishes from roasted oysters and scallop crudo to confit duck and white chocolate heart for $85 per person (optional beverage pairing is $37 additional).
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed by Houston doctor accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 dismissed
HOUSTON - A lawsuit filed by a Houston doctor, who was in the spotlight after being suspended by Houston Methodist Hospital for spreading information related to COVID-19, had her case dismissed by a judge. According to a release from Houston Methodist Hospital,. "Dr. Mary Bowden had her day in court—and...
Click2Houston.com
New horror flick ‘The Reading’ starring Mo’Nique has Houston ties
HOUSTON – A new BET+supernatural thriller starring Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique has huge connections to H-Town with talent in front and behind the camera. We caught up with Houston actress Chasity Sereal and local filmmaker Courtney Glaudé to chat about ‘The Reading’ ahead of the film’s premiere. They are both part of the film working as actress and director, respectively.
Click2Houston.com
DPS: Northwest Houston food truck, rental business served as front for drug lab
HOUSTON – A suspected drug lab raid in northwest Houston landed four men in jail Monday night. Investigators believe they were making pills that looked like Xanax or Adderall and lacing them with deadly fentanyl. The business on Sussex Lane near Gessner Road has a food truck parked out...
Houston, two other Texas cities, ranked best in U.S. for downtown living
It's estimated that 2,700 apartment units are currently under construction in Houston's downtown districts.
