Sacramento, CA

ABC10

All lanes open on westbound I-80 in Vacaville after multi-vehicle crash

VACAVILLE, Calif. — All lanes on westbound I-80 in Vacaville are open after being closed due to a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday. A CHP spokesperson told ABC10 there were two separate crashes. The first involved seven vehicles. The second crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. No one was injured in either crash according to CHP.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person detained after fire at Sacramento duplex

SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley

(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Fox40

At least three injured in north Sacramento multi-vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle crash in north Sacramento resulted in at least three people injured, including two children Sunday night. According to California Highway Patrol North Sacramento, the driver crashed into two other driving vehicles that eventually hit three parked vans on Fulton Ave north of Cottage Way around 7 pm.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Fatal I-80 crash near Penryn Road results in DUI arrest

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, east of Penryn Road, resulted in a fatality and an arrest Friday afternoon. The collision took place around 4:05 p.m. and involved a GMC Sierra, Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sienna. According to the CHP Auburn collision report, the driver of the GMC was traveling eastbound on the interstate at an unsafe speed for slowing traffic ahead of his vehicle and looked down at his phone, resulting in the GMC striking the rear of the Highlander. The impact caused the front of the Highlander to hit the rear of the Sienna.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

I-80 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured after an early Sunday morning crash in Sacramento, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said. The crash was reported on I-80 at Greenback Lane around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown. Firefighters, paramedics and officers with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Manteca

(KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in Stockton after they were hit by a car that then fled from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. — Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole near Tracy CHP said that the accident occurred near State Route 120 and French Camp Road outside […]
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m.  At the scene, officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Driver in custody after crashing into Rancho Cordova home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A person is in custody Monday morning after crashing into a home in Rancho Cordova. The driver crashed into a home on Ambassador Drive and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. There were...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two children hurt in an alleged D.U.I. crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An alleged D.U.I. crash has sent two children to the hospital.The crash happened on Fulton Avenue and Cottage Way, where a man suspected of driving under the influence with a toddler in his car crashed into five vehicles. The second child was in one of the cars the driver hit, and both were taken to the hospital and expected to be ok. Police arrested the driver at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
