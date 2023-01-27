Read full article on original website
W.VA. FUGITIVE WANTED FOR RAMMING CRUISER CAUGHT AT FALLSBURG RESIDENCE
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that the suspect wanted for ramming a police cruiser during a pursuit last week was arrested at a residence in Fallsburg KY by the US Marshals Cuffed Task Force and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Thompson stated that Last week the Wayne County Sheriff Drug...
PIKE COUNTY, KY. MAN ARRESTED AFTER STABBING ATTACK ON HIS UNCLE
ALTERCATION HAPPENED AFTER VICTIM WENT TO THE HOME OF HIS NEPHEW AND CONFRONTING HIM FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING HIS TRUCK. THE STABBING NEPHEW: JEREMY L. JOHNSON, 40, OF MOUTHCARD, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR THE TOP FELONY ASSAULT CHARGE AFTER HE REPORTEDLY STABBED HIS UNCLE SEVERAL TIMES DURING A CONFRONTATION OVER A STOLEN TRUCK.
Traffic Stop Leads to 2 People Arrested on Drug Charges
On Friday, January 27, Prestonsburg Police Officers were dispatched to South Central Avenue and the Floyd Co Detention Center for a suspicious person/vehicle. Officer Jason Arms conducted a traffic stop on a Silver Ford Fusion in the H&R Block parking lot. During the investigation, 33 year-old Adron Burchett of Ivel and 46 year-old Carol Hall of Prestonsburg were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense of (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and several other charges. Both were lodged in the Floyd Co Detention Center.
Two Dead in Floyd Co Crash
Two people were killed and another person was injured following a two vehicle accident early Monday morning in Floyd Co. According to WYMT reports, the crash happened around 8 AM on KY Route 1428 between the mouth of Sugarloaf and Cow Creek around Western Construction. Floyd Co Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said two county employees were involved in the crash when one employee was driving a county truck with a snoe plow and the other employee was driving their personal vehicle and hydroplaned then hit the truck. One person in the car died at the scene, another died at a local hospital, while a third passenger was treated at an area Hospital with unknown injuries. The Prestonsburg Police Dept. Is investigating this incident.
Missing teen believed to be in danger
WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a missing teen who officers say may be in danger. Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday, according to the West Hamlin Police Department. Officers say Vance’s family woke up Sunday morning to find...
FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE
JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
Three Arrested On Drug Charges Following Execution Of Search Warrant
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Saturday January 28th, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence in the Closplint community across from a county park. During the execution of the search warrant a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, various baggies believed to be used for the purpose of drug trafficking and a scale with residue were located in the bedroom of the property owner. A female subject present in the home also had in her possession a baggy containing a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine as well as various baggies and a scale with residue.
HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
Johnson County officials looking for missing person
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
Body found in roadway
BLOOMINGTON – A death investigation is underway concerning a man found in the roadway in the Bloomington area on Tuesday. According to Magoffin County Sheriff Bill Meade, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 Magoffin County 911 received a call reporting an individual lying in the roadway, unresponsive.
New magistrate appointed to fill seat in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear appointed a new magistrate in Harlan County. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said he received an Executive Order from the governor Monday morning appointing Robert Leo Miller, of Harlan, to succeed Clark “Sparky” Middleton as District 1 Magistrate. Middleton died...
Name of man found dead in water after allegedly running from Kentucky traffic stop released
UPDATE (10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023): The name of the man who was recovered from the Levisa Fork River in Pikeville was released. The Kentucky State Police say Darrel Gooslin, 51, of Pikeville, was found in the water. They say a trooper stopped a vehicle with Gooslin in it on US-23. Gooslin then […]
Kentucky State Police Arrest Pike County Couple for Drug Trafficking
A Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a drug investigation in the Belfry community on January 18, 2022. A trooper from Post 9 contacted an intoxicated male at a local gas station. During the investigation, the trooper detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle of the intoxicated male. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located and seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Additionally, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and a sum of cash were seized.
Weekly arrests report: 1/25/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Eddie Kennedy, 67, of Webbville, arrested by Kentucky State Police, on charges...
