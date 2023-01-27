Two people were killed and another person was injured following a two vehicle accident early Monday morning in Floyd Co. According to WYMT reports, the crash happened around 8 AM on KY Route 1428 between the mouth of Sugarloaf and Cow Creek around Western Construction. Floyd Co Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said two county employees were involved in the crash when one employee was driving a county truck with a snoe plow and the other employee was driving their personal vehicle and hydroplaned then hit the truck. One person in the car died at the scene, another died at a local hospital, while a third passenger was treated at an area Hospital with unknown injuries. The Prestonsburg Police Dept. Is investigating this incident.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO