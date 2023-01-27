ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail

An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months.

The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.

The indictment alleges the activity occurred in 2018 while he was working as a mail handler at the Huntsville USPS facility.

Hester Maurice Bownds Adamson-Bounds
4d ago

My regular mailman keeps damaging my large mail flat packages. I have complained so many times that I have even called the national office to complain. My lady postal worker that I get one day a week will do what the address says and will bring it to the back door. Love her for the effort and care she gives to my mail.

10
Deborah
4d ago

That is so Wrong and Sad...All mail is Important but some are Extremely Important... and for someone to Throw it away or keep it... That is not Right... The Job this Person had as a Postal Worker was a very Important Job...

6
Gianni Trubiano
3d ago

I personally know 2 different mail people who were fired for disposing of mail because they didn't want to take the time to deliver it. It makes me wonder how often this really happens!

4
 

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
