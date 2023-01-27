Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa Dream Center in need of coat donations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is seeking donations of coats for its organization. The center says it gave away over 300 outfits Monday during below-freezing temperatures to people in need, and now needs more. TDC says it needs any clean and lightly used coats or athletics...
KOKI FOX 23
Icy weather impacts local non-profit in its mission to reach members of the community
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — According to the staff at A New Leaf, the nonprofit that provides job training, life skills and residential for people with developmental disabilities and autism, the wintry weather adversely affects people in their programs. Lindsey Stewart, Manager of Philanthropic Resources at A New Leaf, said...
First tiny home built in City Lights Village
The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built in an effort to establish a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.
KOKI FOX 23
John 3:16 Mission’s new women’s center opens in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — John 3:16 Mission celebrated their opening of a new women’s center on Tuesday at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Hardesty Women’s Renew Building is a part of the $10 million expansion to The Refuge, John 3:16 Mission’s facility on North 39th West Avenue in west Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23
WCSO launches voluntary camera registration program
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is launching a voluntary camera registration program in order to help solve crime, according to WCSO. Through the Neighborhood Watch SafeCam Program, WCSO will maintain a database of camera locations. When a crime occurs, WSCO will then ask people with registered cameras in the area for a copy of their footage.
News On 6
Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses
Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
KTUL
Eastern Oklahoma VA provides 234 permanent housing solutions to unhoused veterans
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has provided over 234 permanent housing solutions to veterans experiencing homelessness. The housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System said.
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow boutique to reopen under new ownership
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow boutique will be coming under new ownership instead of closing, according to the store’s new owners. On Jan. 4, Glamour Gowns and More, a boutique near S. Main St. and W. Commercial St., announced that they were closing. The closing of...
KOKI FOX 23
Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
KRMG
Tiny home dedicated to memory of homeless man who joined Green Country family
TULSA, Okla. — The first house of a village of tiny homes to help homeless people in north Tulsa has been dedicated to the memory of a homeless man that became a part of a Green Country family. The village of tiny homes is being built by the City...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow voters face Feb. 14 special election for renewal of PSO agreement with the city
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Voters living in Broken Arrow will head to the polls Tuesday, Feb. 14 to decide on the renewal of the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) franchise agreement with the city. The renewal is a 25-year agreement that allows PSO to continue to access public...
KOKI FOX 23
Man behind Tulsa Golden Driller honored with day in his name
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa has a new holiday, honoring the man behind Tulsa’s Golden Driller. Monday, Jan. 30th was declared John Franklin Stephens Jr. Day in Tulsa County. In 1966, John Franklin Stephens Jr. was the superintendent for Dallas Meade Constructors, the group in charge of building the 76 foot tall icon at Expo Square. During that time, he unwittingly became the the model of the Driller.
KTUL
Tulsa to receive $85M mega grant for I-44, US 75 corridor improvements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive an $85 million mega grant for the Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75 Corridor Improvement Project in Tulsa. The funding comes from part of a nearly $1.2 billion National...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo swaps tigers with Tennessee zoo
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming a new tiger as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. Tulsa swapped Tahan for his 13-year-old brother Tanvir with Zoo Knoxville. The Tulsa Zoo said the survival plan works to ensure a sustainable...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa community holds vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa community came together Sunday evening to show support for and to honor the life of Tyre Nichols, the man who died after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. The vigil took place at Morning Star Baptist Church in north Tulsa and was...
KOKI FOX 23
Stained glass art studio celebrates opening
TULSA, Okla. — A stained glass art studio celebrated their opening on Saturday with local artists on hand. Agitsi, which is located at 2615 West 40th Place on historic Route 66, offers stained glass from local artists, as well as a gallery where works are on display. “Agitsi is...
kggfradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested in Montgomery County
A Bartlesville man flees a sheriff's deputy but is arrested in rural Montgomery County. On Sunday at around 9:40pm, a patrol deputy was traveling south on Highway 75 near Bolton. A vehicle driving north was clocked driving 108mph in a 65mph zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver but they failed to stop for the deputy. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle finally came to a stop.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man with well-equipped truck helps drivers, garbage truck up icy hill
TULSA, Okla. — As Monday’s ice storm brought trouble for drivers on a notoriously slippery Tulsa hill, one man was determined to help them get a boost to the top. The stretch of 71st Street between Tulsa Hills Drive and Olympia Avenue is a well-known trouble spot during winter storms, with drivers often not able to gain traction after stopping at traffic lights on the steep stretch of road.
KTUL
Tulsa firefighters home recovering after being struck by car while working on Hwy 75
--- UPDATE: Tulsa police said one firefighter is in serious but stable condition and the other is being treated for minor injuries after being struck by a car. Officers said the firefighters were responding to a collision with a Chevrolet Suburban when a heavy-duty Ford truck struck the fire truck on scene, which then hit the Chevrolet Suburban, and ultimately hitting the two firefighters.
