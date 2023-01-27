Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
WYFF4.com
Unique doughnut shop moving into former Greenville pizza spot, owners say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attention doughnut fans: A new doughnut shop will soon open in Greenville, and their aim is to "blow your mind." Scout's Doughnuts announced this month on social media that they are moving their family-run, burgeoning business into the space formerly called Pizza Purist, on East North Street at Briarcliff Drive, in the Overbrook area of Greenville.
greenvillejournal.com
Lewis Barbecue launches Greenville catering program
Catering order pick up – any size, any time individuals picking up catering orders may skip the line. Delivery – Lewis Barbecue employees will deliver catering orders to the customer’s destination and set up the order buffet style. Full Service – Catering orders sliced and served on...
Spartanburg city leaders place moratorium on some special events
City leaders are pressing pause on some events in downtown Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Very Local highlights popular food trucks that inspire 'What's on the menu, Greenville'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As the foodie frenzy continues to build with every new restaurant in the Greenville area, so does the number of food trucks offering delicious mobile menu items. A Very Local episode of "What's on the menu, Greenville?" (first published on June 30, 2022) looks at just...
WYFF4.com
Construction slated to start on new development in Anderson this spring
ANDERSON, S.C. — Construction is expected to start on a new development in Anderson this spring, according to the city of Anderson. The development will be along Murray Avenue, about a block from Main Street in downtown. MORE HEADLINES. "This is really just a vacant non-contributing parcel really in...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Housing Fund purchases Century Plaza Apartments for $31M
Greenville Housing Fund, a nonprofit that works to champion affordable neighborhoods across Greenville’s diverse communities, has purchased Century Plaza Apartments for $31 million, the organization announced Jan. 30. The 212-unit complex on Century Drive in the Overbrook neighborhood was purchased in partnership with Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP and...
WYFF4.com
Fire damages Pelzer business
PELZER, S.C. — Firefighters worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire at a Pelzer, South Carolina, business. (Video from the scene above) Crews were called to 653 Cherokee Road in Pelzer Tuesday morning. A sign in front of the business says B&R Services. There is no word on...
gsabusiness.com
Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg
Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
WYFF4.com
Condado Tacos opening Greenville, South Carolina, location
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new taco joint is coming to Greenville, South Carolina. Condado Tacos will open its newest location in Magnolia Park Shopping Center. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The Magnolia Park location will be the first in South Carolina for the Columbus, Ohio-based brand.
thejournalonline.com
South Greenville fatality – August Road
Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
SLED agent 100% sure he heard Alex Murdaugh say, "I did him so bad"
FOX Carolina's Kari Beal has the details. The Peace Center is ready to help teens achieve their DJ dreams. Highlighting what's new in the area including McAllisters in Taylors, Lean Kitchen in Spartanburg, Stellas Restaurant in BridgeWay Station and Mr. Cow in Greenville.
160-unit apartment complex planned for Anderson
A public-private partnership is turning an old mill into the centerpiece of a new 160-unit apartment complex in Anderson.
Pet of the Week: Lucky
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lucky.
Upstate restaurant owner dies in house fire
Many locals describe Mac's Drive In on Pendleton Road as a second home. But they said it was no one’s second home more than it was Ted Hunter Jr.’s.
spartanburg.com
Strategic Spartanburg Receives $75K From the Truist Foundation and Purpose Built Communities
Strategic Spartanburg has recently received $75,000 of subgrant funding from the Truist Foundation and Purpose Built Communites to support increased access to neighborhood-level public data and contribute to the shared knowledge of the national network of communities. This announcement comes on the heels of the organization’s move from an initiative...
abcnews4.com
SLED charges two New York men with fraudulently selling vehicles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men from New York are accused of selling vehicles with fraudulent titles and VIN numbers in Spartanburg. According to a Jan. 31 press release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Guillermo Fanjul, 33, and Ronald Maxi Arias Santos, 27, are charged with two counts each of obtaining money under false pretenses, value $10,000 or more, for the sale of vehicles.
2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Greenville County home Monday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, communications received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. after a relative found them deceased at a home in the 200 block of Bergen Lane in Simpsonville. Deputies […]
WYFF4.com
Man with dementia reported missing in Gaffney, South Carolina found safe
GAFFNEY, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.:. Gaffney Police are reporting a missing man who suffers from dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer found Coleman about 2 p.m. in the area of Providence Road. They said he appeared to be in good health but was taken to Cherokee Medical Center as a precaution and reunited with his family.
gsabusiness.com
Two new restaurants coming to Mauldin mixed-use development
More dining and drinks options are coming to BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. The development group who brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, Bourbon St. at Hampton Station, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station, is introducing two new food and beverage concepts at the under construction mixed-use development in Mauldin.
